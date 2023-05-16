There is one sports opinion that Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher has no qualms arguing over.

All of the 18- to 21-year-old athletes he coaches believe Los Angeles Laker LeBron James is the best basketball player that has ever walked the earth. Fisher, on the other hand, will die on the hill defending former Chicago Bull Michael Jordan, so much so it has become a teachable moment for the Aggies this offseason.

“I never saw Michael take a play off,” Fisher told the crowd at the Brazos County A&M Club Coach’s Night on Tuesday. “I never saw Michael take a game off. Any competition, he jumped at. He lived on competition. In today’s times with as much money as athletes get and the things they get, it’s easy to lose focus of that.”

Fisher emphasized his belief that there are about five plays a game that require one extra inch for a team to be successful. The Aggie couldn’t find those last few inches last season, so Fisher’s lesson plans now include Jordan, whose focus on perfecting the details of his game is now legendary.

Fisher said the team he has returning is getting there. The Aggies worked through spring practice with a chip on their shoulder and focused harder on the behind-the-scenes work that goes into building a successful program, including nutrition and weightlifting, according to Fisher.

“What I saw in our team this spring, which has me inspired and happy, is a physiological disposition to compete,” Fisher said.

That began on the offensive and defensive lines, the two position groups Fishers said are the most important in the Southeastern Conference.

The Aggies return plenty of talent on the defensive side, including Shemar Turner, McKinnley Jackson, Walter Nolen, Fadil Diggs.

The offensive line, however, got a ringing endorsement. Of the five offensive linemen who had the most pass blocking snaps for A&M last season, only Reuben Fatheree II graded above a 70 in the area, according to Pro Football Focus. The group of Layden Robinson, Trey Zuhn III, Matthew Wykoff and Kam Dewberry allowed 61 quarterback hurries last year, according to the analytics site.

This spring the unit worked without four starters due to injury. Wykoff entered the transfer portal during the spring and transferred to California.

“Up front, I think our offensive and defensive lines should be the strength of our football team,” Fisher said. “I really do.”

Just as he did for the Houston A&M Club earlier this month, Fisher took accountability for the five-win season the Aggies posted last year, saying he and his staff have spent the subsequent months figuring out why one of his teams underachieved to that level for the first time in his career. He said the focus has been getting their key players to perform in the key moments of the game, getting back those five inches he said could be the difference in the win.

“I love their demeanor and they way they went about their business,” Fisher said of spring practice. “We have to carry that on and do what we have to do, but we’re going to practice it until we can’t do it wrong. It’s that simple.”

Fishers said he’s done talking about winning and championships. The focus is solely on being consistent in the details of the work, he said. That idea goes back to the Michael Jordan he remembered, a player unwavering no matter the competition.

“We use those examples of those great players each and every day,” Fisher said. “That’s what’s got me most excited.”