Jimbo Fisher strikes back at Nick Saban's accusations of improper NIL inducements

Thursday morning, surrounded by an entourage of people — and one of his German shepherd dogs — Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher entered the media center at Kyle Field for an impromptu press conference with the strut of a prize fighter entering the ring.

For the next nine minutes, he issued emotional haymaker after haymaker of accusations, insinuations and defenses aimed at Alabama head coach Nick Saban. In a Wednesday story by AL.com, Saban accused the Aggies of buying their record-setting recruiting class through NIL — name, image and likeness — compensation.

For a second time since National Signing Day, Fisher gave a defense of his recruiting class: “We never bought anybody. No rules were broken. Nothing was done wrong.”

“First of all, it’s a shame that we have to do this,” Fisher said. “It’s really despicable. It’s despicable that somebody can say things about somebody and, more importantly, 17-year-old kids. You’re taking shots at 17-year-old kids and their families — that they broke state laws.”

According to 247 Sports, the Aggies signed the highest-rated recruiting class of the modern era with a 332.87 ranking. The class contained eight five-star recruits and 19 4-stars, including the No. 2 prospect, defensive lineman Walter Nolen.

At a 50-day countdown meeting for the World Games in Birmingham on Wednesday night, Saban ventured into the world of NIL grievances, eventually stating that A&M “bought every player on their team,” according to AL.com.

“I know the consequence is going to be difficult for the people who are spending tons of money to get players,” Saban said. “You read about it, you know who they are. We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness.”

Saban added that the Crimson Tide didn’t “buy one player” on their roster.

The state of Texas governs how NIL can be earned at universities within the state, as laid out in Senate Bill 1385, which went into effect on July 1, 2021. According to the legislation, programs in the state cannot “provide or solicit a protective student athlete of an intercollegiate athletic program at the institution with compensation in relation to the prospective student athlete’s name, image or likeness.”

Thursday, Fisher fired back at Saban pointedly, saying that the two coaches were “done,” and that he has declined Saban’s calls since the comments were made. Fisher served as the offensive coordinator at LSU under Saban from 2000-2004.

“It’s amazing. Some people think they’re God,” Fisher said. “Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a lot of things you don’t want to know. We build him up to be the czar of football, go dig up into his past or anybody that’s ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to find out what he does and how he does it, and it’s despicable.”

According to The Athletic, A&M has a group of donors, known as a collective, who did provide money to members of the class of 2022, through legal deals. According to unnamed sources in the report, “The Fund” as the collective is known, secured deals with several members of the recruiting class for a figure that is in the “low single-digit millions.”

“There’s no bylaws of anything that was ever promised, done [or] anything that goes against the laws of the state of Texas, and it’s insulting to say that a 17-year-old and his family broke laws,” Fisher said.

Fisher, who adamantly opposes social media, first learned of Saban’s comments last night from assistant director of football operations Mark Robinson.

“I’m going to tell you one thing: You can call me anything you want to call me. You ain’t calling me a cheat,” Fisher said. “I don’t cheat and I don’t lie. I learned that when I was a kid. If you did that, the old man slapped you upside the head. Maybe somebody should have slapped [Saban].”

The Southeastern Conference spring meetings take place after Memorial Day in Destin, Fla., where the two coaches are likely to see each other. The SEC Media Days event takes place in Atlanta, Ga., in mid-July. And the Crimson Tide and Aggies square off in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 8.

“It will be fun, won’t it? I don’t mind confrontation," Fisher said Thursday. "I’ve lived with it my whole life. I kind of like it myself. Backing away from it wasn’t the way I was raised.”

