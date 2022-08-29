Jimbo Fisher: Several things contributed to Haynes King winning A&M QB job

Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Haynes King did many things to earn the starting job, head coach Jimbo Fisher said at Monday’s press conference.

King was named the starter after Saturday's practice over junior Max Johnson, a transfer from LSU, and true freshman Conner Weigman.

“There’s no deciding factor,” Fisher said. “There’s a multitude of things over periods of time. Like, I’ve said before, we’re very comfortable with the other quarterbacks. Max Johnson could be a starter here and I think played very well [in fall camp] and so did Conner Weigman.”

A year ago, King won the starting job, but suffered a season-ending injury in the second game against Colorado.

“We felt Haynes had a great camp and puts us in great shape to be successful going in right now,” Fisher said. “And that’s what we believe in. There’s not one thing, there’s a multitude of things on a daily basis – from on field, off field, throwing, running, reading, checking, affect [on the game].”

Fisher said the decision was delayed because the other quarterbacks were matching King’s play.

Johnson is the backup heading into Saturday's opener against Sam Houston State.

“I think anyone of those other two guys could go in in a second,” Fisher said. “It depends on how you practice these days. It could be that Haynes goes out and had a horrible week of practice and ‘Hey whatever.’ Guys, that thing is ever changing.”