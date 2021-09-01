Jimbo Fisher Radio Show returns to the fans

Just as Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher removed his headset and looked down at a plate of barbecue chicken, a fan caught his eye.
“Coach Fisher, who are you rooting for this weekend: Clemson or Georgia?” the fan asked him.
“Texas A&M,” he responded with a smirk. “We’re not worried about anyone else, son.”
Wednesday’s was the first edition of the Jimbo Fisher Radio Show at Rudy’s Country Store & Bar-B-Q on Harvey Road in College Station since the end of the 2019 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Assuming his usual position to the left of A&M play-by-play announcer Andrew Monaco, Fisher said he was glad to be back among the 12th Man.
“We really have missed all the people,” Fisher said. “It’s great to be here and great to see everybody and great to eat some good food.”
Several dozen fans filled the long, communal tables of the restaurant, including show regulars Walt Curtis and his son Ian, who regularly issues a question to the head coach every week.
“We’re just glad to be here,” Walt Curtis said. “We didn’t know if it was going to happen with the recent flair-up and stuff, but we enjoy coming out every Wednesday, and Ian enjoys it. We’re just glad to be back.”
Last season, the Curtises watched the pandemic version of the show filmed with just Monaco and Fisher at 12th Man Studios.
Monaco was happy to feed off the energy of the crowd once again.
“It was great to get him one-on-one in the studio, but you miss getting to play off the crowd and him getting to see everybody and meet with them and interact with them,” Monaco said. “Since we couldn’t do it last year, you miss it, so when it comes back, it was really like a reunion. It’s fun to be back in this atmosphere, and to be able to talk football for an hour with him is a joy.”
Just a minute into the show, the pair skipped any other formalities and jumped right back to where they left off last season: talking Aggie football.
A&M welcomes Kent State to Kyle Field at 7 p.m. Saturday, and Fisher said his team is ready to face an up-tempo offense.
“They’re a very good football team, and they’re going to go fast. They’re going to go real fast,” Fisher said.
The Golden Flashes will face an A&M defense that lost just two starters from last season’s 9-1 team. With so many experienced players back on his squad, Fisher said he saw an uptick in the culture of the program being passed down from older guys to younger guys this training camp, a luxury he has not had early in his tenure at A&M.
“You have to pass on the knowledge of the message, tradition and culture and everything goes on,” Fisher said. “You learn from the guys in front of you. We all did it. I did with coaches. I did as a player with other players. Those guys do it, and it’s huge.”
Just as the radio show returned to normal, Aggie football will also Saturday with a sellout expected at Kyle Field. Monaco said the athletics department also is expecting 38,000 students to fill the upper deck. The stands also will be coordinated in red, while and blue, honoring the 20th anniversary of 9-11.
“That is awesome, 38,000 students standing the whole game,” Fisher said. “Their commitment to A&M and who it is and what it means, it’s A&M. All you have to say is, ‘It’s A&M,’ and it covers everything.”
Fisher spent commercial breaks chatting with fans, signing autographs and posing for socially-distanced pictures, returning to a semblance of radio shows in the past.
Ian Curtis, as is tradition, submitted his one question for the night, asking Fisher what is different in 2021 from when he took over the job before the 2018 season. Fisher smiled before answering, then suggested like the return of the radio show, things are just a little more familiar.
“I know my way around town,” Fisher said, drawing laughter from the crowd.