Jimbo Fisher Radio Show returns to the fans

Last season, the Curtises watched the pandemic version of the show filmed with just Monaco and Fisher at 12th Man Studios.

Monaco was happy to feed off the energy of the crowd once again.

“It was great to get him one-on-one in the studio, but you miss getting to play off the crowd and him getting to see everybody and meet with them and interact with them,” Monaco said. “Since we couldn’t do it last year, you miss it, so when it comes back, it was really like a reunion. It’s fun to be back in this atmosphere, and to be able to talk football for an hour with him is a joy.”

Just a minute into the show, the pair skipped any other formalities and jumped right back to where they left off last season: talking Aggie football.

A&M welcomes Kent State to Kyle Field at 7 p.m. Saturday, and Fisher said his team is ready to face an up-tempo offense.

“They’re a very good football team, and they’re going to go fast. They’re going to go real fast,” Fisher said.