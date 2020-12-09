Jimbo Fisher: No make-up game for Texas A&M this weekend; would have loved to play Ohio State

Fisher said he is not worried about hypotheticals on how many games teams will play at this juncture. He said he there should be no difference in the eyes of the College Football Playoff committee for his team finishing 8-1 instead of 9-1.

“No, I don’t think 8-1 and 9-1, there shouldn’t be much difference between those two, in my opinion,” Fisher said.

In absence of a game, Fisher said the team will work out on Saturday.

“We won’t simulate a game, but we’ll have a workout for the guys and get their heart rates up and get their bodies up and work with the ball and do somethings and put them in a game routine like we normally would be,” Fisher said.

Saturday’s home finale against the Rebels was also to be senior night and Fisher says he hopes they can find another way to honor that group.

“We’ll discuss that as a staff and have some things we want to do for our players and however we’ve got to do it," Fisher said. "I definitely want to do something for them and find something there, if we can possibly do it within the ramifications of what we have and what they want to do. It is a shame, especially it being the last game, that’s for sure.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.