Jimbo Fisher: No make-up game for Texas A&M this weekend; would have loved to play Ohio State

Texas A&M will not face a make-up opponent this weekend, but that doesn't mean Aggie head football coach Jimbo Fisher didn't want the opportunity.
Fisher confirmed Wednesday on the Southeastern Conference teleconference that A&M will not face an opponent this weekend, but told SiriusXM Radio's "SEC This Morning" that he would have enjoyed the chance to take on Ohio State with more time to prepare.
"You would consider it, but I think on Wednesday, you're being a little bit crazy with it," Fisher said on SiriusXM Wednesday. "From game preparation and to get the quality game you want to do - if you want to go into that game for both of us, there's a lot on the line. You would want to be prepared for the game. To play them, it wouldn't bother me to play them. I would love to play them. Play them in the playoff. Let's line up and play. On a Wednesday, it would be very tough thing to do on a game that means so much."
Would @AggieFootball head coach Jimbo Fisher be willing to play #OhioState this weekend? Not so fast, Twitter. He joined @JacobHester18 and @ChrisDoering on #SECThisMorning pic.twitter.com/xChNIGXrSk— College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) December 9, 2020
A&M's game Saturday at Kyle Field against Ole Miss was postponed Monday night because of COVID-19 issues within the Ole Miss program. Since that decision, social media has been asking for a “playoff quarterfinal” between fourth-ranked Ohio State and fifth-ranked A&M (7-1). The Buckeyes and Aggies have been ranked fourth and fifth in all three College Football Playoff rankings.
The Buckeyes found themselves with an open week after Michigan had to cancel its game because of COVID-19 issues.
Both the Big Ten and SEC elected to go with a conference-only schedule this year and have not swayed from that mandate throughout the season. Ohio State (5-0) was in need of another game to be eligible for the Big Ten title game, however, the Big Ten athletic directors voted to change the minimum game policy, which was crated prior to this season, on Wednesday, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.
A&M athletics director Ross Bjork echoed the thought on Twitter after the teleconference.
“We are focused on finishing our season as strong as possible on Dec. 19 at Tennessee,” he tweeted.
That’s our Coach! We are focused on finishing our season as strong as possible on Dec. 19 at Tennessee. Whoop! https://t.co/kiIT2zieHd— Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) December 9, 2020
Fisher said he is not worried about hypotheticals on how many games teams will play at this juncture. He said he there should be no difference in the eyes of the College Football Playoff committee for his team finishing 8-1 instead of 9-1.
“No, I don’t think 8-1 and 9-1, there shouldn’t be much difference between those two, in my opinion,” Fisher said.
In absence of a game, Fisher said the team will work out on Saturday.
“We won’t simulate a game, but we’ll have a workout for the guys and get their heart rates up and get their bodies up and work with the ball and do somethings and put them in a game routine like we normally would be,” Fisher said.
Saturday’s home finale against the Rebels was also to be senior night and Fisher says he hopes they can find another way to honor that group.
“We’ll discuss that as a staff and have some things we want to do for our players and however we’ve got to do it," Fisher said. "I definitely want to do something for them and find something there, if we can possibly do it within the ramifications of what we have and what they want to do. It is a shame, especially it being the last game, that’s for sure.”
