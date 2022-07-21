Jimbo Fisher mentions Mississippi State as a possible permanent opponent in future SEC scheduling model

ATLANTA – The Southeastern Conference has been discussing possible football schedules for when Texas and Oklahoma join the league. One of the modules talked about during the spring meetings in Destin in May was a nine-game schedule with a trio of permanent opponents.

Texas, LSU and Mississippi State could be Texas A&M's permanent opponents in a 3-6 format, Aggie coach Jimbo Fisher said at the SEC Media Days on Thursday.

Fisher said would prefer see the Aggies face Texas, LSU and Arkansas every season, but added that Arkansas wasn’t “one of our three that they equated to us in what we did.”

Texas and OU are scheduled to join the league in 2025.

“I think our third team in our gambit, if I’m not mistaken, was Mississippi State," Fisher said. "It’s another [SEC] West team. I believe that is the way it was. I’m trying to think off the top of my head.”

An A&M football spokesperson clarified that Fisher's comment, saying it came from the spring meetings talks, but nothing has been decided. A&M athletics director Ross Bjork confirmed the three schools were part of discussions that took place in Destin, as well as other meetings involving scheduling. Bjork said other potential scenarios were discussed. Every program brought options to Destin for who it would like to be partnered with permanently, Bjork said.

Everything remains fluid until the league decides upon an eight- or nine-game conference slate, Bjork said.

Fisher defended the Aggies’ rivalry matchup with the Longhorns and said there also was a passion between the fanbases of A&M and LSU. Fisher was an assistant coach at LSU from 2000-06 and his first victory at A&M over the Tigers was 74-72 in seven overtimes in 2018. Former A&M athletics director Scott Woodward also serves in the same role with the Tigers currently.

“First you want Texas,” Fisher said. “When Texas comes into the league and that schedule comes in, [you want that] because of that rivalry. I think LSU rivalry is a great rivalry. That’s probably our two biggest.”

Fisher said he preferred the model of three permanent opponents, as opposed to a proposed one, because it preserves traditional rivalry games, while also giving players the chance to experience all 16 schools during their four-year college career. The 3-6 model also allows for more balanced scheduling through conference play.

“I think the conference champions can be determined right now by how the schedule falls. … I think the model of three is much better, because it gives you more consistency and helps keep some traditional rivalries. I think that’s the one thing we’re trying to do in college football, and to me, makes college football special.”

Monday, to kick off SEC Media Days, commissioner Greg Sankey said the scheduling format is still under consideration, looking to resolution in the size of the College Football Playoff as a determining factor.

“We ended with the understanding that more questions needed to be answered including the general timeline and the issues that need to be addressed as we think forward now about the College Football Playoff,” Sankey said. “We have to dig through a tie-breaking procedure. We have over a quarter century in divisions and we understand all the nuances about how to break ties. We have to dig a bit deeper there with the single division concept in front of us. We want to understand the impact through the use of analytics on bowl eligibility for our teams who are growing their programs, and College Football Playoff access dependent on the number of teams that might be included. There are a range of possibilities being considered.”

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach reiterated his love for playing in Kyle Field and the importance of the Bulldog’s win over the Aggies last season during his appearance Tuesday. Leach is no stranger to College Station, namely from his time as the head coach at Texas Tech.

“Kyle Field is just a tremendous place to play. Beating a quality team like the Aggies is tough under the best of circumstances. It’s a significant accomplishment and I’m proud of our guys for being able to do that.”