Jimbo Fisher mentions Mississippi St. as possible permanent opponent in future SEC scheduling

ATLANTA — The Southeastern Conference has been discussing possible football schedules for when Texas and Oklahoma join the league in 2025, including one that features nine league games per year with each team facing three permanent opponents annually.

Texas, LSU and Mississippi State could be Texas A&M’s permanent opponents in this new 3-6 format, Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher said at the Southeastern Conference Media Days on Thursday.

Fisher said he would prefer to see the Aggies face Texas, LSU and Arkansas every season but added that Arkansas wasn’t in the preliminary plans discussed in May during the SEC’s spring meetings in Destin, Florida.

“Our third team in our gambit, if I’m not mistaken, was Mississippi State,” Fisher said. “It’s another [SEC] West team. I believe that is the way it was. I’m trying to think off the top of my head.”

An A&M football spokesperson clarified Fisher’s comment, saying it came from talks at the spring meeting in which nothing was decided. A&M athletics director Ross Bjork confirmed the three schools were part of discussions that took place in Destin as well as other scheduling matters. SEC and school officials also discussed other potential scenarios as every program brought options for who it would like to be partnered with permanently, Bjork said.

All options remain open until the league decides on an eight- or nine-game conference slate, Bjork said.

Fisher defended the Aggies’ rivalry matchup with the Longhorns and said there also was a passion between the A&M and LSU fan bases. Fisher served as an assistant coach at LSU from 2000-06, and his first of two victories over the Tigers as the Aggies’ coach was the 74-72 seven-overtime marathon in 2018 that rejuvenated the rivalry. Former A&M athletics director Scott Woodward also now serves in the same role with LSU.

“First you want Texas,” Fisher said. “When Texas comes into the league and that schedule comes in, [you want A&M vs. Texas] because of that rivalry. I think the LSU rivalry is a great rivalry. That’s probably our two biggest.”

Fisher said he preferred the model of three permanent opponents as opposed to a proposed one, because it preserves traditional rivalry games while still giving players the chance to experience playing all 15 other SEC schools during their four-year college career. The 3-6 model also allows for more balanced scheduling throughout conference play.

“I think the conference champions can be determined right now by how the schedule falls,” Fisher said. “... I think the model of three is much better, because it gives you more consistency and helps keep some traditional rivalries. I think that’s the one thing we’re trying to do in college football and to me, makes college football special.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Monday to open the SEC Media Days that the scheduling format is still under consideration as the league awaits more resolution in the future size of the College Football Playoff.

“We ended with the understanding that more questions needed to be answered, including the general timeline and the issues that need to be addressed as we think forward now about the College Football Playoff,” Sankey said. “We have to dig through a tie-breaking procedure. We have over a quarter century in divisions, and we understand all the nuances about how to break ties. We have to dig a bit deeper there with the single division concept in front of us. We want to understand the impact through the use of analytics on bowl eligibility for our teams who are growing their programs and College Football Playoff access dependent on the number of teams that might be included. There are a range of possibilities being considered.”

On Tuesday at the media days, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach reiterated his love for playing at Kyle Field and the importance of the Bulldog’s win over the Aggies last season. Leach is no stranger to College Station, namely from his time as the head coach at Texas Tech.

“Kyle Field is just a tremendous place to play,” Leach said. “Beating a quality team like the Aggies is tough under the best of circumstances. It’s a significant accomplishment, and I’m proud of our guys for being able to do that.”