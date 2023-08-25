New Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino leaned on the advice of former Arizona State head coach Bruce Snyder when asked if he would position himself in the coaches’ booth or the sideline during Aggie games this year.

“He always told me, ‘Don’t make a decision ’till you have to,” Petrino said.

Aggie fans most likely will find Petrino in the coaches’ booth this season, but his journey to the west stand of Kyle Field has been a microcosm of that tidbit of wisdom passed down to Petrino when he was an assistant with the Sun Devils.

For the last three seasons, Petrino has served as the head coach of Football Championship Subdivision Missouri State with the primary goal of mentoring young coaches, he said. As last season drew to a close, he knew it was time to remove the training wheels and let the coaches he trained have their shot at running the program. He also desired another go at major college football, last having coached a Power Five program in 2018 when he was at the helm of Louisville. Prior to that, he last worked in the Southeastern Conference in 2011 as the head coach of Arkansas.

Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, having to make his own decisions about the future of A&M’s offense, inquired about Petrino’s interest as last season wound to a close. But Fisher found himself in no hurry to make a decision on if and who he would bring in as offensive coordinator.

“Jimbo is a guy that takes his time,” Petrino said. “He wants to do his research, really understand what’s going on. We had talked early. I thought we had good talks. They were right in the middle of recruiting and right in the middle of signing guys.”

Fisher’s initial hesitancy forced Petrino to make a decision about his future. He took an offer from former Missouri head coach Barry Odom to join his new staff at UNLV.

Petrino’s tenure in the desert lasted all of 21 days.

“Are you kidding me?” were the first words out of Petrino’s mouth when associate athletic director for football Mark Robinson offered him the A&M offensive coordinator job, Petrino said. Petrino wouldn’t be installed until after national signing day, which included A&M completing a recruiting cycle without an offensive coordinator in place.

Still, the decision to bolt east didn’t take much time to make, Petrino said.

“I always had the itch to get back to this conference and be able to coach at this level,” he said.

There was a built-in mutual respect between the two coaches. Petrino said when he was coaching at Louisville, he would cue up tapes of how his opponents fared against Fisher’s offense as a litmus test for game planning. In his limited time in College Station, Petrino said he’s already grown as a coach.

“Bobby is one of the best play-callers, one of the best offensive minds in college football and has been for a longtime and a quarterback guy,” Fisher said at SEC Media Days. “So he and I have a great respect, a great work ethic, and it’s been wonderful so far.”

Fisher reiterated — for the more than third time — that he would not get into the semantics of Petrino’s role within the program. The decision to release any info to the public on what Petrino’s job description fully entails was in “wait and see” mode throughout the majority of the offseason.

Fisher took the first opportunity to field questions on Petrino confrontationally as the Aggies opened spring practice. He cut off questions about who was calling the plays to say that spring practice simply would be about fundamentals and a steady offensive installation.

“Here’s what we’re doing. We’re running our things. We’re base fundamentals. We ain’t getting into scheme,” Fisher said. “We ain’t getting into anything. That’s what we’re going to do. That’s what we’re going to practice. That’s what we’re going to do on a daily basis.”

When asked at SEC Media Days if Fisher would hand over play-calling duties to Petrino, he continued to sidestep the question.

“I’m not going to get into what we’re doing and how we’re doing it,” Fisher said at the main podium in Nashville, Tennessee. “I’m not trying to avoid anything. I just don’t want to create advantages or narratives out there for what goes on. ... Hopefully, he’ll call the game. We’ll have suggestions on things we do whether it’s offense and defense. Every coach is always involved. It’s a more collective thing than people want to give it room for.”

Petrino himself echoed the same sentiment when he spoke to the local media in early August, though he put most speculation to bed when he said he’s called plays throughout preseason camp.

“It’s a collective effort,” Petrino said. “I’ve been calling the plays out at practice, and I will do that. But a lot of times the plays are called throughout the week. So as you game plan and you’re in there, you put down your third-and-shorts and you know what you want to do runwise and what you want to do passwise. Then you practice them. Then you go back and rank them, and a lot of times it’s like, OK, we’ve got third-and-one, ball’s on the right hash. The call’s already made.”

Petrino, however, didn’t even need a question to address the idea that he and Fisher’s egos or ideologies would clash in game planning. Having been both a head coach and an assistant, Petrino said he knows his role, especially since he made the decision to take on an assistant position.

Speculation to the contrary just makes him laugh, he said.

“[Fisher] is the boss, all right? My job is to try to keep him happy and make sure everything works the way he wants it to work,” Petrino said.