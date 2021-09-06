Jimbo Fisher, Aggies worried about Colorado, not Denver's thin air

Jimbo Fisher isn’t concerned about the Aggies playing in Denver’s thin air, his attention is on what the Colorado Buffaloes do on the field.
Colorado, coming off a 35-7 victory over Northern Colorado, could make its season by knocking off the sixth-ranked Aggie football team Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High.
“Hopefully we’ll get better because Colorado is a very good football team,” Fisher said Monday at his weekly press conference.
The Buffaloes will be a much tougher challenge for A&M, which opened the season with a 41-10 victory over Kent State. The Buffaloes were a surprising 4-2 last year with victories over UCLA and Stanford, but did end the season with a 55-23 loss to Texas in the Alamo Bowl.
Colorado is ranked in the bottom third of the Pac-12 Conference along with Washington State, Oregon State and Arizona. Few expect the Buffaloes to pull off an upset – they are 17-point underdogs – but a good effort against A&M could be something for Colorado build on under second-year head coach Karl Dorrell.
Colorado doesn’t have a true home-field advantage because the game won’t be played at Folsom Field in Boulder. But many believe playing in the thin air is a huge advantage, but not Fisher.
“I’ve done it before, I’ve done it multiple times and never had an issue, you line up and play,” Fisher said. “I’ve been to [Boulder] which is 200 feet higher. I’ve been to Provo [Utah] which is 800 feet lower.”
Some collegiate and NFL football teams alter game preparations when they play at Denver, which is 5,280 feet above sea level. Fisher said they’ll have oxygen on the sidelines if players do need a little extra air, but doesn’t expect it to be a problem, though College Station’s elevation is 338 feet.
Personnel update
A&M could get a few key players back for the game.
Senior defensive end Micheal Clemons and defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, who have been dealing with off-the-field issues, missed the Kent State game. Fisher said Clemons will be back, but not Jackson who was suspended from athletics activities following his arrest on Aug. 5 when he was charged with a second-degree felony count of possession of a controlled substance along with a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession. Clemons was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with marijuana possession, unlawful carrying of a weapon and failure to identify/giving false information and driving with an invalid license.
Senior starting cornerback Myles Jones will be back practicing with the team this week after missing Kent State with an injury. Fisher said they’ll see how Jones’ week goes.
Sophomore Caden Davis, who handled kickoff duties last season, also is back after missing Saturday with an injury. Redshirt freshman Randy Bond replaced Davis and had eight kickoffs, half of them for touchbacks with Kent State averaging 22.5 yards on the other four, earning praise from Fisher.
Donell Harris Jr. could return to practice this week, but fellow redshirt freshman defensive lineman Braedon Mowry remains out, Fisher said.
High marks for King
A&M redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King threw for 292 yards on 21 of 33 with two touchdowns along with a couple nifty scrambles.
“The moment was not too big at all [for him],” Fisher said. “He was totally in the game. If something went wrong, he could walk off and tell you what went wrong, why it went wrong.”
King threw three interceptions, but he had a couple bad breaks and a receiver didn’t run his route correctly in helping contribute to the first interception.
True freshmen shine
A&M had eight true freshmen play led by center Bryce Foster who started and made all the line’s calls.
“I thought he did an outstanding job in the game,” said Fisher, adding that Foster didn’t have a bad snap, only a couple little mistakes. “I think the sky’s the limit for the guy.”
Other true freshmen seeing action were defensive linemen Shemar Turner, defensive end Jahzian Harris (1 tackle), cornerback Tyreek Chappell, nickel back/cornerback Deuce Harmon (1 tackle), safety Jardin Gilbert (2 tackles), tight end Eli Stowers and offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II.
Turner had four tackles, including 1.5 sacks. Fisher said Turner is “going to be an outstanding player.”
Et cetera
A&M rolled up 595 yards behind an offensive line that returned only one starter from last season.
“I thought the young offensive line did a good job against a group that brought multiple blitzes, multiple looks and the multiple things they did,” Fisher said. … Isaiah Spiller rushed for 113 yards on 17 carries, but he had an all-around game with two receptions for 24 yards. “[And] there were a couple blitzes he stepped up and put his nose right in the middle of guys,” Fisher said. … Junior Ainias Smith had a team-leading eight catches for 100 yards with two touchdowns and his blocking “is liking having an another tailback out there on the edge,” Fisher said. … Sophomore wide receiver Chase Lane had only three receptions for 41 yards, but he did a lot of little things and played a solid game, Fisher said.
