Jimbo Fisher, Aggies worried about Colorado, not Denver's thin air

Jimbo Fisher isn’t concerned about the Aggies playing in Denver’s thin air, his attention is on what the Colorado Buffaloes do on the field.

Colorado, coming off a 35-7 victory over Northern Colorado, could make its season by knocking off the sixth-ranked Aggie football team Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High.

“Hopefully we’ll get better because Colorado is a very good football team,” Fisher said Monday at his weekly press conference.

The Buffaloes will be a much tougher challenge for A&M, which opened the season with a 41-10 victory over Kent State. The Buffaloes were a surprising 4-2 last year with victories over UCLA and Stanford, but did end the season with a 55-23 loss to Texas in the Alamo Bowl.

Colorado is ranked in the bottom third of the Pac-12 Conference along with Washington State, Oregon State and Arizona. Few expect the Buffaloes to pull off an upset – they are 17-point underdogs – but a good effort against A&M could be something for Colorado build on under second-year head coach Karl Dorrell.

Colorado doesn’t have a true home-field advantage because the game won’t be played at Folsom Field in Boulder. But many believe playing in the thin air is a huge advantage, but not Fisher.