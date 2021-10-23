Jalen Wydermyer has surprise visit from older brother, breaks Texas A&M's TE receiving record

Jalen Wydermyer continued to cement himself as one of Texas A&M’s best tight ends in school history during the Aggies’ 44-14 win over South Carolina on Saturday night at Kyle Field.

And he did it with a special visitor in attendance.

Wydermyer’s older brother, Tyrese, who is in the Navy and stationed in Illinois, made a surprise visit to Saturday’s game. Jalen said he hadn’t seen Tyrese, 22, in over seven months, adding it was just the second time his brother had the chance to watch him play at A&M.

“My parents made sure not to tell me,” Wydermyer said. “He surprised me during the Spirit Walk, and it was so great to see him. That was the happiest I’ve been in a while. I’m glad he got to see this game and got to see this one for sure. I grew up next to him my whole life. We haven’t gone a stretch without seeing each other like that. I was so happy to see him.”

The Aggie junior gave his older brother a performance to be proud of, hauling in a season-best four receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. In the process, Wydermyer broke A&M’s school record for career receiving yards by a tight end, reaching 1,306. Martellus Bennett held the old mark of 1,246 set during his three seasons at A&M from 2005-07.