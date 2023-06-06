Former Texas A&M football coach Jackie Sherrill is on the Texas Sports Hall of Fame’s 20-person primary ballot for the class of 2024.

Sherrill went 52-28-1 at A&M from 1982-89, winning three straight Southwest Conference titles and two Cotton Bowls. He also coached at Washington State, Pittsburgh and Mississippi State, going 180-120-4 overall. Sherrill also was on the ballot in 2019 and ’20.

A trio of high school football coaches with ties to the Brazos Valley also made the ballot in Highland Park’s Randy Allen, Aledo’s Tim Buchanan and Todd Dodge. Allen, the winningest active head coach in the state, was an assistant football coach and head baseball coach at Bryan for Merrill Green. Buchanan, who retired at the end of the school year, won eight state titles for the Bearcats. Buchanan was an assistant at A&M Consolidated from 1988-92 under Ross Rogers. Dodge, the former high school quarterback at Port Arthur Jefferson and then University of Texas, won seven state championships at Southlake Carroll and Austin Westlake. He coached at Cameron from 1994-95.

Rounding out the primary ballot are Houston Astro Jose Altuve, former NFL running back Jamal Charles, former Calallen football coach Phil Danaher, former Texas Ranger Juan Gonzalez, the WNBA’s Brittney Griner, former Houston North Shore football coach Jon Kay, Texas Tech track coach Wes Kittley, former college football coach Mike Leach who died last year, NFL quarterback Colt McCoy, former football coach Hal Mumme, former MLB pitcher Arthur Rhodes, former JC men's basketball coach Leon “Red” Spencer, NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford, former soccer player Carla Werder Overbeck and former softball pitcher Christa Williams.

The TSHOF selection committee also announced its 12-person veteran’s ballot that included former Brenham and University of Houston lineman Wilson Whitley. Others were former Astros owner Roy Hofheinz, former MLB players Jay Buhner and Cito Gaston, former A&M-Kingsville quarterback Richard Ritchie, former Prairie View A&M football coach Billy Nicks, former Prairie View A&M track coach Barbara Jacket, Olympic gold medalist runner Fred Newhouse, professional rodeo barrel racer Charmayne James, former SMU basketball player Ira Terrell and former UT and MLB pitcher Kirk Dressendorfer.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for April 13.