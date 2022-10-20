It's time to dress our Prognosticator Panelists for Halloween

The best The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel has to offer happens next week with our annual Halloween edition. That’s when our panelists become bums, heroes, stars or villains, depending on your point of view.

Who should Gary Blair be? What about Jerry Jones, Roger Staubach, Kim Mulkey or Barney Gumble in The Simpsons? Billy Liucci could “dress up” as Scott Boras, Jimmy Sexton or John Sharp. And what about SportsTalk's Chip Howard? Remember, we’re a family newspaper.

We’ve thought of doing a theme for all the panelists. We’ve had several prisoners over the years send us letters telling us how much they look forward to the Prog Panel each week. With that in mind, we’ve thought of making everyone a famous criminal, but that might be a little too harsh. Or we could go with 12 of the greatest sports figures along with a dozen of the all-time busts.

Then again, we’ll probably just go with tailoring a character with each person. So who should Chef Tai Lee or Chip Manning be? I need suggestions for all 24 panelists. Be a little sinister if you want, anything goes. It’ll be our secret. Well, I might tell Mr. Tuggles. Send those suggests to robert.cessna@theeagle.com. I need all the help I can get.

The good news is we have one of the closest races in over three decades with the guest pickers, all small-business owners, making a big splash.

The Service Insurance Group’s Rodney Hurt is back in the lead by one over Looch and Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre. Tied for fourth are Madison Metals’ Prentiss Madison, Blair and real estate guru Terrence Murphy.

“It is time to make my move and catch my fellow Rotarian, Crystal,” Gary said.

Just three picks out of the lead are Tai and the two Chips. Maybe we’ll make them Chips Ahoy cookies for Halloween.

Aggieland Roofing’s Rayne Knight, the Roofer Girl, had a panel-best 14-6 record last week to match Prentiss. That almost got Rayne off the bottom row.

“Should be my week,” she said.

Dr. Troy Elms can’t escape the bottom row, but he did move two picks ahead of Mr. Tuggles.

“Feed your dog, Cessna. Mr. Tuggles is biting at my heels,” Troy said.

Mr. Tuggles eats a steady diet of Milk Bones, especially on Thursday nights when making picks, and he’s never been to a dentist.

Speaking of steady, cellar-dweller Wendy Flynn of Wendy Flynn Estate went 10-10 for a fifth straight week, which has to be some kind of record.

“At least I’m consistent,” Wendy said. “Still having a great time.”

That’s what it’s all about, having fun. Maybe we should go with a theme of clowns next week. I could be myself.

