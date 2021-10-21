Inside the deal between Texas A&M and Adidas.

After A&M shopped other brands, according to the current contract the Aggies had to present any offers made by other companies to Adidas, giving it the first right of refusal to match or better the deal. Should Adidas opt to match or make a better deal, A&M would be locked into extending the contract.

Despite the uncertainty of the economy, Adidas has committed to adding more value to the base compensation in its next contract with A&M, according to Bjork, though that number has not yet been finalized. All of the compensation, including some performance bonuses, go back into the overall athletics department budget, Bjork said.

The pitch from A&M to Adidas has always relied on the size of A&M’s alumni and fan base and the expansive pool of Aggie-related retailers in the Bryan-College Station area alone who carry Adidas products.

A&M recently signed deals with online retail company Fanatics and the clothing company Hanes, who both have their own partnerships with Adidas, in order to speed up production and distribution of fan gear — for instance, the internet crowd’s favorite hooded sweatshirt with the script “Aggies” embroidered on the front.