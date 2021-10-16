 Skip to main content
Injury Report: Texas A&M DT Jayden Peevy not in warmups
Injury Report: Texas A&M DT Jayden Peevy not in warmups

121920_BP_Tennessee_TexasAM_GameAction_0031.JPG

Texas A&M defenisve lineman Jayden Peevy (92) recovers a fumble by Tennessee during a game between Tennessee and Texas A&M in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

 Brianna Paciorka/Pool via News Sentinel

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Texas A&M senior defensive tackle was not suited up as the Aggies warmed up at die Saturday's 11 a.m. game against Missouri at Faurot Field. Peevy left A&M's win over Alabama last week with an injury.

Peevy has 25 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, and has an interception. 

Also missing from A&M's warmups, and listed on A&M's travel roster, were long-term injured wide relievers Hezekiah Jones and Caleb Chapman. 

Defensive tackle Shemar Turner was back in pads Saturday prior to the game. Turner didn't play in the last  two games.

Eagle staff reporter Alex Miller contributed to this story.

