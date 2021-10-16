Injury Report: Texas A&M DT Jayden Peevy not in warmups

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Texas A&M senior defensive tackle was not suited up as the Aggies warmed up at die Saturday's 11 a.m. game against Missouri at Faurot Field. Peevy left A&M's win over Alabama last week with an injury.

Peevy has 25 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, and has an interception.

Also missing from A&M's warmups, and listed on A&M's travel roster, were long-term injured wide relievers Hezekiah Jones and Caleb Chapman.

Defensive tackle Shemar Turner was back in pads Saturday prior to the game. Turner didn't play in the last two games.

Eagle staff reporter Alex Miller contributed to this story.

