How Texas A&M coordinates its flyovers before home football games

Lt. Col. Morgan Smyth had what he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity earlier this fall as his Marine Corps career nears an end: leading a flyover at Kyle Field before a home Texas A&M football game.

Smyth, A&M Class of 2002, and his crew flew an AH-1Z Viper helicopter over Kyle Field ahead of the Aggies’ season opener against Sam Houston State on Sept. 3. Smyth’s squadron is from the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773 Detachment A from New Orleans.

“Probably the most unique thing was looking down into the stadium and seeing what was happening underneath us and thinking about all the times I looked up at that or have looked at that,” Smyth said. “For that to be us coming across was incredible.”

Flyovers are a mainstay of pregame pageantry at football games, including Kyle Field. Aggie pilots tend to be part of flight crews for flyovers at A&M games. This season, an Aggie was a part of every flight crew for home games. For A&M’s game against LSU on Saturday, four F-15C Eagle fighters flew over Kyle Field 20 minutes before kickoff. Col. David Anderson, A&M Class of 2001, was one of the pilots.

Coordinating and scheduling flyovers at Kyle Field is a months-long process. Lt. Dylan Berryman is A&M’s flyover coordinator for the Navy and Marines and helps schedules flyovers for select football games. This season, he helped put together flyovers for A&M’s matchups against Sam Houston and Massachusetts.

“Usually we go for F-18’s or E-18 Growler’s,” Berryman said. “Sometimes we’ll get a P-8 or a C-130 or helicopters from the Navy or Marines Corps.”

Once the A&M football schedule is released, flyovers are divided among the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines. In Berryman’s case, a flyover request on certain dates and times is then sent to the Navy and the Federal Aviation Administration for approval. Once approved, flyover availabilities are posted online for Navy and Marine Corps members to claim. Those are done mainly on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to Berryman. Once flyovers are confirmed, Berryman informs A&M officials who is coming so hotels can be booked and tickets secured for the flyover crew.

“If they’re in a squadron and they’re an Aggie, they’re definitely on the prowl for those,” Berryman said. “We also like to contact those that have flown with us before for flyovers to see if they’ve got any interested parties involved in that.”

On the day before an A&M home game, flyover crews tend to conduct a static display for midshipmen at A&M and others to take a look at the aircraft and talk with pilots.

Flyover crews tend to fly in and out of Easterwood Airport in College Station. Berryman said he usually has an Air Force Joint Terminal Air Controller helping communicate with the aircraft and ensuring that they’re on time right at the end of the national anthem about 13 minutes before kickoff. After landing back at Easterwood, the crew is driven to Kyle Field and typically honored on the field during halftime or in the third quarter.

“They have a good script and it usually goes according to plan and everything works out just fine,” Berryman said, “but we’re up there about an hour prior to kickoff just making sure everything’s going according to plan, we’re on time and then if the time changes a few seconds here or there, we’re continually updating the pilots that are in the air at their station point south of Kyle Field just making sure they’re good to go, and as soon as the anthem kicks off, this is how much time they have until the very end.”

Smyth said his former squadron in California conducted a flyover in 2021 and that gave him the idea of doing one himself. Smyth noted he reached out to the squadron’s commander, who is an Aggie, and asked for help on how to get in touch about doing a flyover at Kyle Field.

Since Smyth is in New Orleans, he noted the proximity helped him conduct the flyover without much disruption to their operation. The crew flew the helicopters from New Orleans to College Station on Thursday, held a static display at Simpson Drill Field on Friday, did the flyover and went to the game Saturday and flew back to New Orleans on Sunday. It was Smyth’s first time to Kyle Field for a game since Texas A&M’s last meeting with Texas in 2011.

“I’m toward the end of my career, so to have the opportunity to not only represent the Marine Corps, which I think is the most important part, but also give back something to the university, as well as share what I love to do with a place I love in Aggieland, that was an incredible opportunity for me,” Smyth said.

Smyth’s unit needed an extra member to conduct the flyover, so that’s how Capt. Nathan Hall, A&M Class of 2018, joined the crew as a passenger. One day at work, Hall received an email about the need for an extra crew member. Within five minutes he had responded with interest.

“I was essentially the first one to reply to it because I had gone to school there and was interested in it,” Hall said. “I gave the guy a call and he said if you want it, you’ve got it. Pretty lucky that it ended up working out the way it did.”

Hall is a Cobra pilot with HMLA-369 at Camp Pendleton in California. During the flyover, Hall said he was able to take aerial photos and videos to capture the moment.

“As you’re coming in up over the jumbotron, being able to see over the field and there’s all these people below you looking up at you, it was pretty sick,” Hall said.

Like Smyth, Hall said the experience was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Flyovers at football games happen all the time and a lot people get to do them, but it’s pretty rare that you get to do it for your alma mater,” Hall said. “So, I would say that’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience that very, very few people get to experience.”