How a third-and-17 conversion helped Texas A&M put away Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Texas A&M had control over Missouri from start to finish in the Aggies’ 35-14 win on Saturday afternoon at Faurot Field, but there was a point in the third quarter where the Tigers were in position to potentially pounce back into the game.
Up 28-14, the Aggies faced second-and-27 after quarterback Zach Calzada was sacked for a loss of 17. But a play later on third-and-17 from the A&M 45-yard line, Calzada stepped up into the pocket and delivered a 21-yard completion to receiver Ainias Smith to move the chains.
Six plays later, A&M running back Devon Achane walked into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run, putting the Aggies ahead by three touchdowns with 2:33 left in the third quarter. The score came after Missouri marched 97 yards in 14 plays on the previous drive, capping it with a 7-yard touchdown run to cut A&M’s lead to 28-14.
“They’re one more drive and you turn it over, something happens, the pressure’s back on you going back to get that three-score lead,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said of the third-and-17 conversion. “A critical play like that was big-time. That was as big of a play as there was in the football game, in my opinion.”
Momentum was moving in the Tigers’ direction, until the Aggies came up with the big play. Achane’s third-quarter touchdown was the final scoring play of the game. Missouri’s last three drives of the game ended in two punts and a turnover on downs, respectively.
“I thought our guys fought their butt off in the second half,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “It didn’t always go well and we still didn’t execute the way we wanted, but forced them to a missed field goal. Started the [half] off with a three-and-out, went down and scored on a 97-yard drive, had some chances, but gave up a big third-and-long on the next drive that led to a touchdown.”
The Aggies finished the day just 3 of 9 on third-down attempts, but converting that trio helped A&M build an early lead on Missouri and allowed the Aggies to keep the Tigers from clawing back into the game in the second half.
On A&M’s first drive of the game, Calzada completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Smith on third-and-goal to give the Aggies a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Two drives later, Achane took a handoff on third-and-17 and ran untouched through the left side for a 20-yard touchdown run to give A&M a 21-0 lead with 2:43 left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, a pass interference call on third-and-6 allowed the Aggies to extend their drive after an incomplete pass. A&M scored four plays later that allowed it to take a 28-7 lead going into halftime.
Texas A&M nickelback Antonio Johnson said Aggies’ head coach Jimbo Fisher told the team this week that this could be a trap game after A&M’s win over Alabama last weekend. The Aggies didn’t take the cheese and instead took home a victory after executing well on pivotal third downs.