How a third-and-17 conversion helped Texas A&M put away Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Texas A&M had control over Missouri from start to finish in the Aggies’ 35-14 win on Saturday afternoon at Faurot Field, but there was a point in the third quarter where the Tigers were in position to potentially pounce back into the game.

Up 28-14, the Aggies faced second-and-27 after quarterback Zach Calzada was sacked for a loss of 17. But a play later on third-and-17 from the A&M 45-yard line, Calzada stepped up into the pocket and delivered a 21-yard completion to receiver Ainias Smith to move the chains.

Six plays later, A&M running back Devon Achane walked into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run, putting the Aggies ahead by three touchdowns with 2:33 left in the third quarter. The score came after Missouri marched 97 yards in 14 plays on the previous drive, capping it with a 7-yard touchdown run to cut A&M’s lead to 28-14.

“They’re one more drive and you turn it over, something happens, the pressure’s back on you going back to get that three-score lead,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said of the third-and-17 conversion. “A critical play like that was big-time. That was as big of a play as there was in the football game, in my opinion.”