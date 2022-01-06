Houston Gamblers hire Kevin Sumlin as head coach

Sumlin was head coach at the University of Houston from 2008-11, going 35-17. That helped Sumlin get hired at Texas A&M, where he was an assistant in 2001-02. He was 51-26 at A&M from 2012-17. He was 11-2 his first season as the Aggies were ranked fifth in the final Associated Press and coaches’ poll, but the Aggies were unranked his last four seasons, losing five games every time. Sumlin was hired at Arizona, going 9-20, getting fired halfway through the 2020 season.