 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Houston Gamblers hire Kevin Sumlin as head coach
0 Comments
top story

Houston Gamblers hire Kevin Sumlin as head coach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
010722-sumlin

Kevin Sumlin after his last game at A&M. (AP photo)

Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin was hired as the Houston Gamblers’ head coach on Thursday.

The USFL team welcomed Sumlin back to Houston via Twitter.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sumlin was head coach at the University of Houston from 2008-11, going 35-17. That helped Sumlin get hired at Texas A&M, where he was an assistant in 2001-02. He was 51-26 at A&M from 2012-17. He was 11-2 his first season as the Aggies were ranked fifth in the final Associated Press and coaches’ poll, but the Aggies were unranked his last four seasons, losing five games every time. Sumlin was hired at Arizona, going 9-20, getting fired halfway through the 2020 season.

The eight-team USFL plans on playing a 10-game regular season with the first games of the new league on April 16.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown released by Buccaneers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert