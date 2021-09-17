High school adversity primed Texas A&M quarterback for his first start Saturday

Mobbs says that experience will help Calzada handle his latest challenging situation as he takes over the Aggie offense.

Two drives into last Saturday’s 10-7 win over Colorado, Calzada was summoned into the game with slow early payoff. But he eventually led an 11-play, 77-yard drive that ended on his game-winning touchdown pass to running back Isaiah Spiller.

Calzada’s slow start was a result of fast thinking. Too fast. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said the backup quarterback admitted to flashing through some of his progressions too quickly. By the time he lofted the fourth-quarter TD pass, Calzada was able to connect with Spiller on the third read of the progression, Fisher said.

“I think the more he played, the more it slowed down, the more he saw it and the more plays he was able to make,” Fisher said.

The Aggies converted just 1 of 10 third downs in the first half but made converted seven of their final 10.

Calzada has had a week to practice with the first team, and Fisher said he believes his new starting quarterback can shake some of the backup rust off of his game much earlier Saturday against New Mexico. As of Wednesday, Calzada had proved Fisher right.