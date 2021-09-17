High school adversity primed Texas A&M quarterback for his first start Saturday

Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada may not know yet what it is like to start a college football game, but he knows what it’s like to be fellow quarterback Haynes King.
Calzada will make his first start for the Aggies on Saturday against New Mexico, filling in for King who suffered a fractured tibia in his second career start against Colorado.
Four years ago, Calzada was sidelined by an even more serious situation in high school. During the third game of his senior season in Sugar Hill, Georgia, a hit cracked one of Calzada’s rib and punctured his lung. The injury kept him out of a good portion of the regular season, former Lanier High School head coach Korey Mobbs said.
“He showed a ton of toughness,” Mobbs said.
After spending weeks relegated to the sideline, Calzada returned to help push Lanier to its first state semifinal berth, coming as a surprise to many for a school established in 2010. After a close win in the regular season finale, even Mobbs wondered what kind of dent his program could make in the playoffs.
“That was a pretty quick turnaround for success,” Mobbs said. “And he was obviously a huge part of that.”
With the injury freshly healed, Calzada demonstrated his athleticism and toughness on designed quarterback runs put back into the playbook for the playoff run, Mobbs said. Calzada scored 11 rushing touchdowns in his high school career. In that abbreviated senior season, he competed 122 of 240 passes for 14 touchdowns and was named an Under Armor All-American.
Mobbs says that experience will help Calzada handle his latest challenging situation as he takes over the Aggie offense.
Two drives into last Saturday’s 10-7 win over Colorado, Calzada was summoned into the game with slow early payoff. But he eventually led an 11-play, 77-yard drive that ended on his game-winning touchdown pass to running back Isaiah Spiller.
Calzada’s slow start was a result of fast thinking. Too fast. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said the backup quarterback admitted to flashing through some of his progressions too quickly. By the time he lofted the fourth-quarter TD pass, Calzada was able to connect with Spiller on the third read of the progression, Fisher said.
“I think the more he played, the more it slowed down, the more he saw it and the more plays he was able to make,” Fisher said.
The Aggies converted just 1 of 10 third downs in the first half but made converted seven of their final 10.
Calzada has had a week to practice with the first team, and Fisher said he believes his new starting quarterback can shake some of the backup rust off of his game much earlier Saturday against New Mexico. As of Wednesday, Calzada had proved Fisher right.
“I thought this week he’s practiced really well,” Fisher said during his weekly radio show. “And that’s not me. That’s not coach talk. I thought today he was exceptional. Hopefully, he’ll continue it, and we’ll call the right plays around him.”
Calzada will still be challenged against a New Mexico defense that ranks 22nd in the nation in yards allowed (266 per game) with a passing defense ranked 74th in the nation, allowing 214.5 yards per game.
Preparing to be A&M’s starter was a quick turnaround for Calzada this week, but not as quick as what Mobbs will face Saturday morning. After leading his current squad, Tennessee’s Knoxville Catholic on Friday night, he will hop on a plane to make it to Kyle Field by Saturday morning. He promised his former quarterback he would make it to his first career start.
Mobbs said with a week’s practice under his belt and his high school coach in the stands, Calzada might be able to show the spark that led a dark horse into the Georgia state semifinals once again.
“I talked to him when he found out that he will be the backup, and he had a great attitude,” Mobbs said. “He knew that he was one play away. I don’t think anyone thought that would be that game, but nonetheless he’s ready, and I’m really excited for him.”