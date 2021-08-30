Haynes King's consistency along with accuracy earned him starting QB

Haynes King hasn’t taken a snap as Texas A&M’s starting quarterback, but he’s already in good company.
“I’d hate to say it, but if I were coaching Joe Montana or Tom Brady, I’d still be nervous,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said.
Kellen Mond was Fisher’s starting quarterback for his first 36 games in Aggieland. Fisher said he worried about Mond’s first game as his quarterback and basically every other one, especially season openers.
“No matter what, those first games there’s always those jitters, there’s always those concerns,” Fisher said. “You want to dot your i’s and cross your t’s as a coach to make sure you’ve done everything possible to put him in the best position to be successful.”
King and the team have put in the work and are well prepared, Fisher said.
King and A&M have all the ingredients to be a winning combination from the get-go. King is talented dual quarterback and he's surrounded by 15 returning starters, including four preseason All-Americans.
*
King was named the starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener against Kent State because of consistency, not his ability to make plays with his legs.
“It was his pocket presence and his ability to throw the ball accurately,” Fisher said at Monday’s press conference. “I’m still a firm believer in decision making and accuracy is how you play great football.”
Fisher said a quarterback’s ability to run is an added piece to what has to happen. Fisher said King played well in the scrimmages and kept improving in practices, being consistent in how he threw the ball. The Aggies threw every blitz possible at King who didn't flinch.
The redshirt freshman won out over redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada with King “playing just a little bit better,” Fisher said.
King’s legs are a pretty good bonus to carry around.
“He is super fast,” senior safety Leon O’Neal Jr., said. “He is like super fast. He actually made a play not too long ago where he made you take that wrong angle. You don’t expect that from him, because he’s passing the ball most of the time. But when he gets outside that pocket, he’s a problem. Oh, my goodness, he’s a problem. [He’s] a tremendous leader, very talented. I’m super excited for him.”
Fisher said King has “good athleticism, but there’s a lot of guys on our team who can run.”
“I don’t clock ‘em,” Fisher added. “I hope he’s fast enough to outrun the guys who are chasing him.”
*
The availability of defensive linemen McKinnley Jackson and Micheal Clemons for the opener is unknown because of off-the-field issues.
Sophomore Jackson was suspended from athletics activities following his arrest on Aug. 5 when he was charged with a second-degree felony count of possession of a controlled substance along with a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession. Jackson was back practicing with the team on Aug. 15 when the media was allowed to attend practice’s first four periods. Clemons was arrested Thursday night and charged with marijuana possession, unlawful carrying of a weapon and failure to identify/giving false information and driving with an invalid license, reported the Houston Chronicle. Clemons also was suspended from athletic activities.
“They’re dealing with the school things and I can’t speak about those right now,” Fisher said.
Clemons, who has made 16 career starts, started the first five games last season and had 14 tackles, including four sacks before getting injured.
*
Former Texas A&M two-time All-America linebacker Johnny Holland, who is the linebackers coach for the San Francisco 49ers, will leave the team Sept. 6 as he battles cancer for the second time in three seasons.
Holland, who is from Hempstead, was initially diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2019.
“In sharing the details of my diagnosis, my desire is that I can be an advocate and beacon of hope for those who are battling cancer to help remind them that we're all in this together,” Holland said in the statement.
Holland played at A&M from 1983-86, earning All-America honors his last two seasons.
