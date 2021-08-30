Haynes King's consistency along with accuracy earned him starting QB

Haynes King hasn’t taken a snap as Texas A&M’s starting quarterback, but he’s already in good company.

“I’d hate to say it, but if I were coaching Joe Montana or Tom Brady, I’d still be nervous,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said.

Kellen Mond was Fisher’s starting quarterback for his first 36 games in Aggieland. Fisher said he worried about Mond’s first game as his quarterback and basically every other one, especially season openers.

“No matter what, those first games there’s always those jitters, there’s always those concerns,” Fisher said. “You want to dot your i’s and cross your t’s as a coach to make sure you’ve done everything possible to put him in the best position to be successful.”

King and the team have put in the work and are well prepared, Fisher said.

King and A&M have all the ingredients to be a winning combination from the get-go. King is talented dual quarterback and he's surrounded by 15 returning starters, including four preseason All-Americans.

King was named the starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener against Kent State because of consistency, not his ability to make plays with his legs.