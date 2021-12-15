Haynes King back at practice, but Bost will be the quarterback for the Gator Bowl

Texas A&M redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King is back practicing with the team, but walk-on freshman Blake Bost will be the starter in the Gator Bowl after sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada opted to transfer.
“Blake will be our guy,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Wednesday. “Haynes has gotten back in practice. We’re just getting him out there just to get reps. His body can’t ... you can’t bring a guy back and do all that, but we’ll get through it and play. Blake will do a good job.”
Haynes beat out Calzada for the starting job during fall camp and started two games but broke his ankle during the second game. Calzada started the final 10 games but earlier this week announced that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Bost has appeared in five games this season, completing 2 of 7 passes for 18 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Calzada threw for 1,943 yards on 164-of-292 passing with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
“Zach did a tremendous job,” Fisher said. “I think he played his heart out this year. I think he’s one competitive, tough guy.”
Calzada’s highlight was leading A&M over top-ranked Alabama 41-38.
“He’s going to have a great career,” Fisher said. “We loved him. We understand guys change and move, but he competed with injuries.”
Calzada was handicapped by injuries along the offensive line and at wide receiver, Fisher said. Calzada could require surgery on his shoulder that popped out a few times.
“[We’re] waiting to see what the doctor says,” Fisher said. “But listen: He is a competitive, tough son of a gun.”
A&M will be without at least five starters for the Dec. 31 game against Wake Forest with junior running back Isaiah Spiller, senior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy, senior safety Leon O’Neal Jr. and junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal all declaring for the NFL draft.
“There could be more, could not be,” Fisher said. “I don’t know for sure, but we’ll see.”
Junior offensive guard Kenyon Green, junior tight end Jalen Wydermyer and junior wide receiver/punt returner Ainias Smith are possible candidates to also declare for the NFL draft.
A&M also lost defensive coordinator Mike Elko, who was hired as Duke’s head coach. Linebackers coach Tyler Santucci will call the defensive plays in the bowl game, Fisher said.
A&M has hired Brandon Sanders as strength and conditioning coach to replace Jerry Schmidt, who returned to Oklahoma after four seasons with Fisher. Sanders, who has been at A&M four years, worked with Fisher at Florida State.