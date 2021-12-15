Haynes King back at practice, but Bost will be the quarterback for the Gator Bowl

Texas A&M redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King is back practicing with the team, but walk-on freshman Blake Bost will be the starter in the Gator Bowl after sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada opted to transfer.

“Blake will be our guy,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Wednesday. “Haynes has gotten back in practice. We’re just getting him out there just to get reps. His body can’t ... you can’t bring a guy back and do all that, but we’ll get through it and play. Blake will do a good job.”

Haynes beat out Calzada for the starting job during fall camp and started two games but broke his ankle during the second game. Calzada started the final 10 games but earlier this week announced that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Bost has appeared in five games this season, completing 2 of 7 passes for 18 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Calzada threw for 1,943 yards on 164-of-292 passing with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

“Zach did a tremendous job,” Fisher said. “I think he played his heart out this year. I think he’s one competitive, tough guy.”

Calzada’s highlight was leading A&M over top-ranked Alabama 41-38.