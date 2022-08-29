Haynes King, Aggies hit the reset button

Haynes King won the Texas A&M starting quarterback battle for a multitude of reasons which head coach Jimbo Fisher rattled off in his typical lightning fashion at Monday’s press conference.

It was King’s throwing, running, reading, checking and effect on the game that made him the best choice. In other words, King has the “it” factor.

King has a knack for making plays that others can’t. He showed glimpses of that in last year’s season-opening 41-10 victory over Kent State. King made fakes and shakes with his legs and arm to account for 314 yards and two touchdowns. At times, he reminded people of Johnny Manziel, but it was Kent State, not Alabama, and within a week King was gone after suffering a season-ending injury.

Backup quarterback Zach Calzada had the “it” factor to nth degree in a 41-38 upset of top-ranked Alabama, but he often didn’t have much of a pulse with the game on the line in losses to Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU. And in Calzada’s defense, many around him weren’t good enough to step up and make a play. It was painful, but A&M expected King to fully recover.

A&M did more than watch King rehabilitate, it learned from last year. The Aggies brought in two more quarterbacks who have shown the “it” factor in junior Max Johnson, a transfer from LSU, and true freshman Conner Weigman, a five-star recruit. A&M saw Johnson’s “it” factor firsthand as he rallied the Tigers to a 27-24 victory in the closing minutes of last year’s regular-season finale. Weigman at times dominated the high school ranks at Cypress’ Bridgeland High School, much the way King played at Longview that made him a must-get for Fisher who did a good job molding Kellen Mond into a winning and record-setting quarterback, but the expectations are much higher for King.

The Aggies, despite having four preseason All-Americans a year ago, couldn’t live up to its preseason No. 6 ranking because of injuries at offensive line, wide receiver and secondary. The biggest injury might have been at quarterback. A&M is better prepared to handle an injury at that position, but the hope is that an older, hungrier King will take the job and run.

“I can definitely say he’s matured a lot, trying to get everybody going,” A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith said. “That leadership role that he’s stepping into has definitely changed. He’s not just a person who is going to sit back and try to be quiet. He’s trying to bring that inner leadership out.”

Smith said King is just a flat-out winner.

“He has a great personality off the field, but when he’s on the field, it’s a whole different ballgame,” Smith said. “He’s locked in, focused and he’s ready to win.”

He’s got the “it” factor, he just needs to stay healthy.

ESPN analyst Desmond Howard, the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, picked A&M, Baylor, Michigan and Pitt to make the College Football Playoff on Saturday’s College GameDay. Howard picked the Aggies over Michigan in the title game.

“That’s great for Desmond,” Fisher said. “I appreciate the confidence. I didn’t know that happened. I always liked him. Desmond’s a good guy. That whole crew is a good group. They do a great job for college football.”

