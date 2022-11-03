Halloween gave extra treats to Crystal, Prentiss on Prognosticator Panel

A few of the pickers on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel are going to have to pick up the pace if they want to have a November to remember.

Dressing the panelists up for Halloween was a blast, giving everyone a few laughs, but the only ones laughing now are Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre and Madison Metals’ Prentiss Madison. They’ve separated themselves from the rest of the pack. Both went a panel-best 13-7 along with Chef Tai Lee, Texas A&M’s Rob Clark, Superior Air Repair’s Carl Walthall and Patterson Architects’ Barbie Patterson.

Crystal is bidding for a third Prog Panel title and has a two-pick lead on Prentiss. They are the panel’s version of Georgia vs. Tennessee.

Chef Tai is five picks behind Crystal, leading a group tied for third place that includes SportsTalk host Chip Howard, retired A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair, TexAgs.com’s co-owner Billy Liucci and Service Insurance Group’s Rodney Hurt.

“I understand why Chef Tai is on the top row,” Chip said. “He’s got wise guys coming to each of his restaurants and he gets all the inside info. And I’ve said for several years Crystal has someone picking her games. It’s a good scam — she knows no one at the paper would dare do an investigative story about her cheating. But the Prog Panel is all about overcoming adversity, and I don’t think I have to remind anyone who has the most titles.”

My memory isn’t what it used to be. I turned a year older since last week’s picks after all, but I know Chip is an eight-time champ. Still, Auburn has gone through two or three football coaches since he won his last title.

Gary’s chance of adding a Prog title to his 2011 national championship trophy took a hit with a 10-10 effort last week.

“It was a horrible week,” Gary said. “But I won Halloween. I gave out M&Ms and Kit Kats.”

Gary swears one of the kids that came to his door looked just like Chip, only taller.

Rodney continued his roller-coaster ride on Prog with a 9-11 week.

“It did me no good to sleep on my picks last week,” said Rodney, who handed in this week’s picks early. “My picks seem just as inconsistent as the teams I am picking.”

Kudos to our sponsor, Alex Gipson, The Ranch Harley-Davidson’s marketing director, who sent her picks in early. She’s still on the second row but enjoying the ride.

“I always give it the ol’ college try,” Alex said over email. “But I still have no clue what I’m doing. Shout out to my new friend, Darnell, for helping me!”

If Darnell can call defensive signals, he might want to show up at Kyle Field at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Halloween was tough on the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman. He loved being Peyton Manning but went a panel-worst 8-12, getting knocked into the bottom row. That was the least of his worries, because youngest son Brady had breathing problems. Great news Brady is well. A tired Z-Man didn’t miss a beat, covering the Astros on Friday night and the Aggies on Saturday.

Mr. Tuggles finally had a good week, going 12-8 as Juice Kiffin. Mr. Tuggles recently got sympathy from everyone for a hurt paw, but I knew he was faking it. I should have penalized him, but what if he did have a hurt paw?

