Greg Sankey pushes vaccines as forfeits could occur during football season

Roster minimums of 53 healthy, COVID-negative scholarship players dictated if games could be played through the 2020 season. Issues with this number resulted in Texas A&M’s game against Ole Miss falling to cancelation.

Currently, that threshold still remains on the books for SEC teams, however, Sankey said he has requested membership vote to remove it. The result would be no-contests for games that are unable to be played safely and forfeits could be issued to the team with which the issue sparked, Sankey said. Regardless of if the minimum is removed, forfeits could be inevitable, as the conference did not provide buffer weekends to make up games this season.

“You hope not to have disruption, but hope is not a plan, is the great cliche,” Sankey said. “We still have roster minimums that exist, just like last year. What I’ve identified for consideration among our membership is we remove these roster minimum and you’re expected to play as scheduled. That means your team needs to be healthy to compete and if not, that game won’t be rescheduled and thus to dispose of the game, the forfeit word comes up at this point. That’s not a policy and what you see are the bookends.”