Greg Sankey pushes vaccines as forfeits could occur during football season

HOOVER, Ala. — The beginning of an in-person Southeastern Conference Media Days at he Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey Hotel brought a strong sense of normalcy as college football prepares for the fall season. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancelation of the 2020 summer tradition.
However, as conference commissioner Greg Sankey took the stage Monday to kick off the event, his message was a jarring reminder that the world, let alone college football, is not completely free from COVID-19.
Six of 14 SEC football teams are 80% vaccinated, Sankey said, strongly encouraging both athletic departments and fans to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“When people are fully vaccinated, we all have the ability to avoid serious health risks, reduce the virus’ spread and maximize our chances of returning to a normal college football experience and to normal life," Sankey said. "With six weeks to go before kickoff, now is the time to seek that full vaccination. We know nothing is perfect, but the availability and the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine are an important and incredible product of science and not a political football.”
Last season was anything but normal, but necessary to conduct a safe football slate, Sankey said. The conference, through a third-party vendor, conducted 350,000 COVID-19 tests, 340,000 of which were the most accurate polymerase chain reaction tests. Rapid antigen tests made up 10,000.
Roster minimums of 53 healthy, COVID-negative scholarship players dictated if games could be played through the 2020 season. Issues with this number resulted in Texas A&M’s game against Ole Miss falling to cancelation.
Currently, that threshold still remains on the books for SEC teams, however, Sankey said he has requested membership vote to remove it. The result would be no-contests for games that are unable to be played safely and forfeits could be issued to the team with which the issue sparked, Sankey said. Regardless of if the minimum is removed, forfeits could be inevitable, as the conference did not provide buffer weekends to make up games this season.
“You hope not to have disruption, but hope is not a plan, is the great cliche,” Sankey said. “We still have roster minimums that exist, just like last year. What I’ve identified for consideration among our membership is we remove these roster minimum and you’re expected to play as scheduled. That means your team needs to be healthy to compete and if not, that game won’t be rescheduled and thus to dispose of the game, the forfeit word comes up at this point. That’s not a policy and what you see are the bookends.”
According to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, the SEC is one of three conferences that waived regular resting for vaccinated players and, in the SEC, teams that reach the 85% vaccinated threshold do not have to wear masks.
Sankey told The Eagle Monday that those policies have yet to be finalized.
“Potentially, we’ve got to pay attention to what’s happening around us, but the more people vaccinated, the more likely it is we can move those types of restrictions,” he said.
Sankey said he did not know if Texas A&M was one of the teams that have reached 80% of vaccinations.
The more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, has caused concern worldwide, even after the rollout of vaccinations. Over the last three weeks, COVID-19 cases have tripled in the U.S., especially in pockets of the country where vaccinations are low, according to reports from the Associated Press. As of Saturday, more than 90 million eligible Americans had not received a shot, according to the report.
Sankey’s message of vaccination encouragement came on the heels of Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby last week at his conference’s media days.
“Frankly, anyone not getting vaccinated is taking unnecessary and unwarranted risks,” Bowlsby told reporters. “It's shortsighted to not get vaccinated. If indeed the delta variant is as infectious as it is reported to be, not getting vaccinated is rolling the dice. As student athletes, you're also rolling the dice on whether you're going to participate.”
Big 12 teams are expecting games that cannot be played safely will result in forfeits, Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor told the Kansas City Star.
“If you don’t play it on time, you will have to forfeit,” he said. “We haven’t finalized that yet as a league, but that is where our thinking is at as athletic directors.”
Sankey said the league is also monitoring mask mandates and COVID-relate travel mandates that have popped up around the country due to rising numbers. This regular season, the Aggies travel out of the SEC footprint once to play Colorado in Denver.
“We’re going to prepare to play the season schedule and and I’m convinced for moving forward to the Labor Day weekend start, unlike last year, but we will have to adapt to the circumstances of the COVID-19 virus,” Sankey said.