Greg Hill's induction into SWC Hall of Fame will be Tuesday

Former Texas A&M running back Greg Hill will be inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame on Tuesday. The ceremony and luncheon will be at noon at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco.

Hill was a consensus All-SWC running back who led the Aggies to SEC titles from 1991-93. Hill rushed for 3,262 yards with 33 touchdowns in his career. Hill opted not to return for his senior season and was a first-round pick of Kansas City. He played six seasons in the NFL, rushing for 3,218 yards with 12 TDs.

Others being inducted with Hill are Arkansas running back Ben Cowins, Baylor defensive tackle Santana Dotson, Houston quarterback Danny Davis, Rice long jumper and sprinter Kareem Streete Thompson, SMU linebacker Putt Choate, Texas swimmer Betsy Mitchell, TCU basketball player Carven Holcombe and Texas Tech punter Maury Buford.