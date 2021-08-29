SEC PREVIEW: Green continues his trajectory while leading Texas A&M’s young line

Leading into the final week of the regular season last year, Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green said he felt he was undeserving of All-American status. Despite the Aggies’ 7-1 record at the time and national praise, the sophomore felt like he had made mistakes.
“I feel like I’ve got so much work to do,” he said in December. “I messed up a couple of times during a game, so I’ve got to cut that out.”
The rest of the country saw his humility as just that, bestowing him consensus All-American status, including a first-team nod on the Football Writers Association of America and the Sporting News lists. He was the only Aggie starting lineman who was not a senior.
This season, the Aggies will look to Green for a repeat performance, this time at left tackle, with less of a margin of error as A&M’s only returning offensive line starter.
“We had a great season last year, but we focus on this season and what we can do this year,” Green said. “We’ve got to make sure we can win every game this year, make sure we can get to the common goal again and get to the national championship.”
Head coach Jimbo Fisher believes Green is one of the best pure football players in the country.
“He’s learning,” Fisher said in the spring. “He’s getting better and better and he’s going against some good [defensive] ends, so every time he thinks he gets real good, they can do some things. But he’s working them, too. He’s a big presence and he’s athletic. He’s learning, and a very intelligent guy.”
In two seasons with the Aggies, Green has started all 23 games with a hype that preceded his first appearance in Aggieland.
As a highly decorated high school talent, he helped Atascocita High School average 460 yards per game and reach the third round of the playoffs his senior season.
The 6-foot-4, 325-pound lineman entered A&M as a five-star commit and the top talent in the state in the 2019 recruiting class.
There was very little learning curve at the next level. In his first collegiate game, he earned the start at right guard, where he aided Isaiah Spiller and Jashaun Corbin to 100-yard rushing performances. In SEC play, the run game took center stage against Mississippi State (441 yards) and South Carolina (319 yards), behind Green and his veteran linemates.
He earned the top offensive newcomer team award after that freshman season, then earned offensive MVP honors and spring offensive MVP honors in the following year. The A&M offensive line finished second only to Alabama in the Joe Moore Award race.
In 2020, the unit allowed an SEC-best 0.7 sacks per game, 3.8 tackles for loss allowed and 5.45 yards per carry. The Aggies also led the SEC in negative play percentage, 5.99%, and finished third in pressure percentage, 24.46% of plays, according to SECStatCat.com.
With all of the future NFL talent that surrounded him, Green stood out as the cream of the crop in the Aggie trenches, and the offense’s key cog.
“When you have a guy like Kenyon Green, who is kind of your go-to guy in big situations where you can tell they want to put him in a key blocking spot ... that is huge,” former Alabama Outland Trophy winner and ESPN Radio analyst Barrett Jones said last fall. “I think every great play caller I’ve been around understands that, especially in obvious running situations, you call plays for certain blocks by certain players.”
“It’s huge and that continuity is hard to overestimate,” he continued.
Most of the early mock 2022 NFL drafts have Green joining the ranks of many Aggie offensive linemen to earn a first-round selection.
ProFootball Network had Green going as high as No. 15. ESPN tabbed Green as the Aggies’ top prospect heading into the 2021 season and a potential first-rounder. Pro Football Focus named Green the eighth-best player out of the SEC in this year’s draft class and called him “the single most athletic tackle in the country.”
Should the Aggies reach their lofty expectations for the 2021 season, a year after finishing No. 4 in the country, it may be Green’s last season in Aggieland. And just as the Aggies are expected to continue growth in the fourth year under Fisher, offensive line experts expect Green to continue his positive trajectory in his junior season.
“I honestly think he’s really just cracking the surface of what he can become,” Jones said. “And that’s saying a lot, because I think he’s one of the best guards in the country this year, but I still think he can improve even more.”
While the pressure is on for both the Aggies and Green, the situation feels similar to every week in the grind of the SEC, he said.
“It’s different than last year, but there’s pressure everywhere,” he said. “There’s pressure with each team in the SEC. You’ve just got to deal with that and keep going.”