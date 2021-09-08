GPS, health technology has changed way Texas A&M prepares football athletes

The data can also aid injury rehabilitation, Fisher said. For as long as coaches have talked football, there has been percentages put on how close to full strength and capacity a player is on a given day. With this technology, Fisher and his staff can keep a player at 50% or 75% of total output in a practice feeling confident that it’s the right call.

“You can judge that by numbers, by what [data] is coming, and it really helps with getting guys back on the field with soft tissue injuries,” Fisher said.

In 2015, Florida State running back Dalvin Cook worked through a hamstring injury with the help of this technology, leading to a 1,691-yard rushing season with 19 touchdowns.

“It was the most amazing thing I ever did, and there was no way we would have been able to get him in shape and do it right and control it right without those numbers,” Fisher said.

Trainers can also detect imbalances in athletes’ running strides, which may trigger further observation for more customized training regimens. It’s an issue that A&M safety Demani Richardson said he went through and had rectified.