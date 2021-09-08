GPS, health technology has changed way Texas A&M prepares football athletes

In the middle of Texas A&M’s 2018 football season, 12th Man Cullen Gillaspia turned heads during a press conference with a passing comment about his speed.
The stocky former linebacker-turned-fullback with the long, flowing hair said coaches had clocked him running 21.6 miles per hour.
It struck the room as odd and generated another round of questions, mainly how — and why — were the Aggies measuring the speed of their players so quickly and accurately using miles per hour?
GPS, of course.
Global positioning system technology tracks more than cell phones and passenger jets these days. It also can track athletes, and companies specializing in GPS and health tracking technology, like Catapult, have become a mainstay in athletic programs around the country, including the Aggie football team thanks to head coach Jimbo Fisher.
“We’ve been doing this longer than anyone in college football,” Fisher said. “We were doing it before pro football. We’re the first ones to do it when we were at Florida State, and we’ve evolved with this thing big time.”
Fisher said he’s used the technology throughout his career as a head coach, beginning at Florida State in 2010. A&M also used the technology and data through the Kevin Sumlin era from 2012-17.
So it’s not new, but its popularity is growing. An estimated 3,200 sports programs worldwide use Catapult’s technology, including all 32 NFL teams. Baylor and Toledo are two of the college football programs that provide testimonials on the company’s website. The Canadian national hockey team, the MLS’s Minnesota United and English Premiere League sides Newcastle United and Leeds United also use Catapult’s technology and data.
StatSports provides a similar service and is used by college football programs at Oklahoma, Florida State, North Carolina State, Purdue and Virginia Tech among others. It also provides services to both United States national soccer teams, according to the company’s website.
For each practice and game, players using Catapult wear devices housed in harnesses that fit across the chest. For professional soccer fans, these are the garments that look like crop tops worn under the uniforms of the athletes.
During practice, staffers monitor player performance data in real time on laptops near the practice fields. After practices and games, coaches and athletes have access to a large data set that includes information on workloads and movement, including contact, contact load, miles traveled and speed. For quarterbacks, the Catapult technology can also keep tabs on throw count. The full array of data the technology can produce is kept under wraps as a trade secret, according to the company.
The data can inform coaches how much work a player put into a training session or game, Catapult applied sports scientist Andrew Ervin said. The actual formula that encompasses instantaneous rate of change of acceleration is divided by a scaling factor and can be measured instantaneously or cumulatively. It sounds fancy, but the bottom line is the technology can tell a coach how hard a player worked Monday and Tuesday, for example, so the staff can determine if the player should lighten his or her load on Wednesday and Thursday.
“Player load is influenced by distance for athletes whose sport involves a significant amount of movement like football,” Ervin said. “This metric is becoming increasingly important to monitor, so athletes can prolong their seasons of play.”
Add together all of the players’ data, and coaches can tell exactly hard their team is practicing and playing. In turn, coaching staffs can turn up or dial back practices to keep their players at optimum performance levels come game time.
“It takes a lot of the guessing off me of where our team is,” Fisher said.
Fisher and his staff can look at an individual player’s work load and heart rate to see how much exertion he has undergone. They can also look at speeds, acceleration and deceleration over time to see if the player’s performance has gone down due to the work load. The end result could be a rest day or a more rigorous practice.
The data can also aid injury rehabilitation, Fisher said. For as long as coaches have talked football, there has been percentages put on how close to full strength and capacity a player is on a given day. With this technology, Fisher and his staff can keep a player at 50% or 75% of total output in a practice feeling confident that it’s the right call.
“You can judge that by numbers, by what [data] is coming, and it really helps with getting guys back on the field with soft tissue injuries,” Fisher said.
In 2015, Florida State running back Dalvin Cook worked through a hamstring injury with the help of this technology, leading to a 1,691-yard rushing season with 19 touchdowns.
“It was the most amazing thing I ever did, and there was no way we would have been able to get him in shape and do it right and control it right without those numbers,” Fisher said.
Trainers can also detect imbalances in athletes’ running strides, which may trigger further observation for more customized training regimens. It’s an issue that A&M safety Demani Richardson said he went through and had rectified.
“The data we produce is at the heart of injury rehabilitation and mitigating injury risk,” Ervin said. “Coaches can use Catapult data to establish performance benchmarks for athletes when they are healthy. Doing this makes it easier to determine the safest and most effective way to approach rehabilitation and get them back into practice and games if a player gets injured. Detailed monitoring of the Catapult data helps coaches identify the right time to reintroduce the player into practice and games.”
For players and coaches alike, the numbers measure growth through training. Players receive their numbers after each game as well as during the practice week and can see how hard they worked and how fast they ran. And it can provide a bit of fun. During the summer, some players get caught up seeing who is the fastest on the team, Richardson said.
Tight end Jalen Wydermyer said the numbers add an extra level of motivation every day.
“If I have a low loadage day, I would push myself more the next day,” he said. “Or if my speed is slow one day, I just go faster the next day.”