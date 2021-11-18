Go ahead and measure Seth's head for the Prognosticator Panel crown

Stafford Barrett’s Seth McKinney isn’t just good at picking football games. He’s efficient at it, too.
For 11 straight weeks, Seth has been one of the first members of The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel to email his picks back. He was fourth this week, so maybe he’s feeling some pressure. Then again, he probably was still upset about the Aggies’ loss to Ole Miss. Seth could have given them tips on how to show up for kickoff.
Seth went a panel-best 13-7 last week to increase his lead to six picks. That’s almost uncharted territory this late in the season. Last year, Bryan police chief Eric Buske had a four-pick lead after 220 guesses, and two years ago, Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre had a two-pick advantage. Both of them went on two win titles, though Eric shared his with SportsTalk host Chip Howard. With just a couple of weeks left, it doesn’t look like Seth will be sharing with anyone.
“Seth’s lead is starting to look like the Atlanta Falcons’ 28-3 lead in Super Bowl 51, and the New England Patriots of Prog, Chip Howard, must’ve traded away his Tom Brady or something,” Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux Jr. said. “Can we crown a champion before Thanksgiving?”
The so-called Patriots of Prog says not so fast. Chip is part of a logjam on the second row, but the nine-time Prog Panel champion is solely focused on catching Seth and claiming title No. 10.
“Fourteen picks out of first? No problem,” Chip said.
Chip’s talking crazy. Or is he? We have seen a few Falconesque collapses on Prog after all. More than three decades ago, Gerard Construction’s Michael Patranella (then known as “Banker Mike”) had seemingly an insurmountable lead heading into the bowl games but couldn’t seal the deal.
With that in mind, College Station mayor Karl Mooney and Crystal are tied for second and holding out hope of catching Seth. Crystal appeared to be making a run for her third title until going 9-11 last week. The Mississippi State alum paid the price for picking against her alma mater. Karl, meanwhile, might not win the overall title, but he has to feel pretty good about his five-pick lead on Bryan’s Andrew Nelson in the battle of mayors.
Texas A&M University System chancellor John Sharp saw his title hopes dashed with a 9-11 week that dropped him into a tie for fourth place with Eagle managing editor Rob Clark. BCS Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Glen Brewer, The Ranch Harley-Davidson’s Alex Gipson and KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley round out the top row.
Glen went 12-8 last week to give himself a three-game cushion from falling into the second row.
“Let’s see how this goes,” Glen said. “Am I going to be eating turkey next week or BE the turkey?”
Never fear there, Glen. The panel’s three turkeys already have been determined with Premo, the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman and yours truly mired in the bottom three spots. I went a panel-worst 8-12 last week, slipping to six games under .500. I might start seeking advice from Messina Hof Winery’s Paul Bonarrigo, who finished two games under .500 as a guest picker in 2018.
Paul was gracious in defeat and a pleasure to have on Prog. We only hope he kept a few vintage bottles from that year. I might need them after this.
