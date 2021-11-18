Go ahead and measure Seth's head for the Prognosticator Panel crown

Stafford Barrett’s Seth McKinney isn’t just good at picking football games. He’s efficient at it, too.

For 11 straight weeks, Seth has been one of the first members of The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel to email his picks back. He was fourth this week, so maybe he’s feeling some pressure. Then again, he probably was still upset about the Aggies’ loss to Ole Miss. Seth could have given them tips on how to show up for kickoff.

Seth went a panel-best 13-7 last week to increase his lead to six picks. That’s almost uncharted territory this late in the season. Last year, Bryan police chief Eric Buske had a four-pick lead after 220 guesses, and two years ago, Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre had a two-pick advantage. Both of them went on two win titles, though Eric shared his with SportsTalk host Chip Howard. With just a couple of weeks left, it doesn’t look like Seth will be sharing with anyone.

“Seth’s lead is starting to look like the Atlanta Falcons’ 28-3 lead in Super Bowl 51, and the New England Patriots of Prog, Chip Howard, must’ve traded away his Tom Brady or something,” Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux Jr. said. “Can we crown a champion before Thanksgiving?”