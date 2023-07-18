NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Jimbo Fisher was the first Nick Saban assistant to beat the Alabama coach, but now both of them are looking up to Kirby Smart.

The Georgia head coach has become the best of Saban’s assistants after winning back-to-back national championships. Smart is trying to become the first coach to win three straight titles since Minnesota’s Bernie Bierman (1934-36) who won five titles that ties him with Ohio State’s Woody Hayes for third most behind Saban’s seven and Alabama’s Bear Bryant six.

Smart is in position to possibly join that elite group. He’s 81-15 in seven seasons, winning at least 11 games in five of them, including 13-2 in 2017 when he was the runner-up to Saban when he won his sixth title.

If the 47-year-old Smart continues to win national championships at his current rate, he could eventually surpass the 71-year-old Saban who won his second title at age 58.

Smart has put together a program that somewhat mirrors what Saban did at Alabama. You can debate if Smart reloads or rebuilds, but he certainly wins.

Georgia for this season returns six starters on offense and eight on defense. The Bulldogs also return every assistant coach.

“Every full-time coach on this year's staff – listen to me carefully – every full-time coach on this year’s staff was on last year’s staff,” Smart said at Tuesday’s Southeastern Conference Media Days. “Tell me the last time a national championship team can say that?”

That includes Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach, the player development coach and the same athletic trainer. There are 26 Georgia graduates on the staff, which includes Smart.

“Retention for us is the key to sustaining success,” Smart said. “Again, retention is the key to sustaining success.”

That’s what the rest of the SEC is battling, including Fisher who won the 2013 national title at Florida State, where he was 83-23 in eight seasons with double-digit victories in all but two.

That hasn’t been the case for him at A&M, going 39-21 in five seasons with no double-digit victories and more importantly, no championships.

He beat Saban and Alabama in 2021, but as an unranked, two-touchdown underdog. He came close to beating Alabama iagain last year, failing to score on the game’s final play from the 2. He was trying to become only the fourth SEC coach to beat Saban in back-to-back seasons.

The 57-year-old Fisher in 2004 was LSU’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach coming off a national championship under Saban who left after the season to coach the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. Saban that year brought on Smart as defensive backs coach after he had been a graduate assistant at Florida State under Bobby Bowden. Fisher, though, was the rising star and joined Bowden’s staff in 2007, getting promoted to head coach in 2010.

Winning a national championship put Fisher in elite company. He was one of only four active coaches to have won a national championship until two years ago when Smart joined the club. Now Smart’s poised to possibly join the nine other coaches who have won a trio of national championships – Howard Jones, Walter Camp, Urban Meyer, Tom Osborne, Knute Rockne, Darrell Royal, Barry Switzer, Glenn “Pop” Warner and Bud Wilkinson.

That’s an impressive list.

Saban hasn’t fallen by the wayside. He hasn’t won a national championship in the last two years, but he was 24-4. Saban has won at least 10 games in 15 straight years.

Fisher, meanwhile, is trying to help Texas A&M become a Top 10 program. The Aggies haven’t won a conference championship since 1998. Fisher has talked about winning championships, but he’s only 9-9 since beating Saban. His program doesn’t have the stability of Georgia or Alabama. Fisher has signed great recruiting classes, but that hasn’t led to great seasons. The 9-1 record in 2020 was accomplished by many of former coach Kevin Sumlin’s recruits.

Fisher in the last two years has added five new assistants, including former NFL and Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino who is offensive coordinator. Many believe Petrino can be the hire to take this program to the next level, comparing it to when Saban hired Lane Kiffin to improve the Alabama offense.

Fisher and A&M need to do something to catch up to Alabama and Georgia before falling too far behind.

