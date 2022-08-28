Georgia scores one for the SEC East, but others do their part to boost division

Georgia helped the balance of power in the Southeastern Conference shift back to the East by beating Alabama for the national title last year.

The Bulldogs then set a modern record for the most players taken in the NFL draft with 15, but not much of a drop-off is expected as the Bulldogs are ranked third in the country behind Alabama and Ohio State. Georgia breezed through the SEC East last year, winning six games by an average of 32.3 points per game. The “closest” game was 30-13 against Kentucky, but the rest of the East made strides last year along with the Bulldogs.

Kentucky went 10-3, and the Wildcats enter 2022 ranked 20th, only the fifth time in program history they’re in the Top 25 heading into the season. Tennessee (7-6) and South Carolina (7-6) were rejuvenated by a pair of first-year coaches in Josh Heupel and Shane Beamer, respectively. Florida hopes for the same after hiring Billy Napier from Louisiana-Lafayette. Missouri won two of its last three regular-season games to make a bowl game. Vanderbilt didn’t win a conference game for the second straight year, but second-year head coach Clark Lea at SEC Media Days said the Commodores were “fighting to become a dominant force within the conference.” Someone was listening to Lea because the Commodores got a vote in the media’s preseason poll to win the conference, matching Texas A&M as they trailed Alabama (158), Georgia (18) and South Carolina (3).

GEORGIA

The Bulldogs return only three starters from a defense that allowed a nation-best 10.2 points per game and ranked second at 268.9 yards last season, but Georgia has seven returning starters on offense led by senior quarterback Stetson Bennett. One of the stars of the title victory over Alabama, Bennett threw for 2,862 yards and 29 touchdowns with seven interceptions. His favorite target returns in sophomore Brock Bowers (56 receptions, 882 yards, 13 TDs) along with wide receivers Adonai Mitchell (29-426-4) and Kenny McIntosh (22-242-2). Up front, sophomore center Sedrick Van Pran and junior tackle Warren McClendon have combined for 39 career starts.

Georgia lost its top two rushers, but running backs Kenny McIntosh (58 carries, 328 yards, 3 TDs) and Kendall Milton (56-264-1) showed they should be able to handle more carries.

Leading the Bulldogs defense are junior defensive tackle Jalen Carter (37 tackles, 8.5 TFL) and sophomore cornerback Kelee Ringo, a pair of AP preseason All-Americans, along with senior defensive end Nolan Smith, a preseason second-team All-American who had 56 tackles last year.

“We have plenty of talent,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “What we lack right now is experience.”

KENTUCKY

The Wildcats, gunning for a third 10-win season in five years, return five starters on both sides. Kentucky should be able to improve an offense that scored 31.8 points per game to rank 38th nationally and averaged 425.2 yards (46th). Senior quarterback Will Levis was the third-team quarterback on the All-SEC coaches’ team and running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. made the first team. Levis, who played his first three seasons at Penn State, threw for 2,827 yards in his first season with the Wildcats, completing 66% of his passes. Rodriguez rushed for 1,379 yards on 225 carries (6.1) with nine scores.

Junior center Eli Cox and senior guard Kenneth Horsey return with Horsey a second-team All-SEC preseason pick.

Kentucky’s defense is strong on the back end with a trio of linebackers returning in JJ Weaver (6 sacks), DeAndre Square (80 tackles, 9.5 TFL) and Jacquez Jones (86 tackles) along with cornerback Carrington Valentine (61) and safety Tyrell Aljian (46).

TENNESSEE

Many expected the worst for the Volunteers after Jeremy Pruitt and nine others were fired following an internal investigation that found serious violations of NCAA rules in January 2021. But Heupel stepped in a few weeks later, and though some of the team’s better players had opted to transfer, he turned things around in a big way. The Vols averaged 39.3 points per game, setting several single-season program records.

Tennessee returns key cogs on the offense at all levels led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker, who tied Georgia’s Stetson Bennett on the All-SEC coaches’ preseason second-team offense. Senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman made the first team, while senior tackle Darnell Wright and running back Jabari Small made the third team. Hooker passed for 2,945 yards and 31 touchdowns with only three interceptions last season, completing 68%. He also rushed for 616 yards and five scores. Tillman had 64 receptions for 1,081 yards (16.9) with 12 TDs. Small rushed for 796 yards on 141 carries (5.6) with nine touchdowns. Wright has made 29 career starts.

The Vols’ playmaker on defense include senior edge rusher Byron Young, who had 49 tackles last season, including 11.5 for 68 lost yards with eight sacks. He was on the coaches’ preseason All-SEC team, while senior linebacker Jeremy Banks (128 tackles, 11.5 TFL) and senior safety Trevon Flowers (82 tackles, 5 PBUs) made the third team.

Senior punter Paxton Brooks averaged 44 yards on 45 kicks, 26 of them resulting in fair catches.

FLORIDA

Quarterback Anthony Richardson and an improved defense are the keys in making Napier’s first season a success.

Richardson threw for 529 yards last season on 38 of 64 (59.4%) with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He was better running, gaining 401 yards on 51 carries (7.9) with three touchdowns. Richardson takes over for Emory Jones, another dual-threat quarterback who transferred to Arizona State after passing for 2,734 yards and 19 TDs with 13 interceptions.

A couple of Napier’s ULL players followed him to make things easier on Richardson, including senior offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence, an AP preseason second-team All-American. He joins returning starters Kingsley Eguakun (center), Ethan White (guard) and Richard Gouraige (tackle). Former ULL running back Montrell Johnson Jr. will compete with Nay’Quan Wright (76-326-1). Johnson rushed for 838 yards on 162 carries (5.6) last year with 12 touchdowns and was named the Sun Belt Conference’s freshman of the year.

Florida returns its second-leading receiver in Justin Shorter (41-550-3) and adds transfer Ricky Pearsall, who led Arizona State in receiving last season (48-580-4).

Napier’s strength last year was defense as the Ragin’ Cajuns allowed only 18.5 points and 334.6 yards per game to rank 11th and 22nd in the nation, respectively. The Gators were middle of the road at 26.3 points (65th) and 367.7 yards (51st) per game. Senior defensive back Trey Dean III (92 tackles, 10 PBUs), sophomore safety Rashad Torrence (87 tackles, 5 PBUs) and junior linebacker Brenton Cox (82 tackles, 24 TFL) return to lead the defense.

Napier brought along Mark Hocke from ULL as the Gators’ strength and conditioning coach. Former A&M coach Kevin Sumlin hired Hocke for the 2017 season, which proved to be Sumlin’s last with the Aggies.

Napier went 40-12 with the Ragin’ Cajuns in four seasons, including 33-5 over the last three.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Beamer turned heads by winning twice as many games as expected after taking over a 2-8 team. He capped the season with a 38-21 victory over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Beamer carried the success into the offseason by bringing in nine transfers headlined by Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, who threw for 4,595 yards on 361 of 515 (70.1%) with 40 TDs and 12 interceptions over 23 games (17 starts) with the Sooners. Rattler also ran for 260 yards and nine touchdowns. Also transferring in from Oklahoma was tight end Austin Stogner (14-166-3).

Rattler and Stogner join seven returning starters led by senior guard Jovaughn Gwyn, senior tackle Dylan Wonnum and senior center Eric Douglas who have combined for 88 career starts. Also back are senior wide receivers Jalen Brooks (14-181-1) and Josh Vann (43-679-5).

All that talent should improve a unit that averaged only 22.6 points and 336.8 yards per game to rank 104th and 111th, respectively.

The defense’s strength is the secondary with senior safety R.J. Roderick (64 tackles), senior cornerback Darius Rush (25 tackles, 8 PBUs) and junior corner Cam Smith (41 tackles, 3 INTs, 11 PBUs) returning. Smith is an AP preseason second-team All-American. Senior defensive lineman Zacch Pickens (38 tackles, 5 TFL) was a second-team pick on the All-SEC coaches’ preseason team.

MISSOURI

The Tigers are hopeful eight returning starters can shore up a defense that allowed 434.2 yards per game to rank 105th in the country and gave up 33.8 points per game to rank 113th.

Senior ends Isaiah McGuire and Trajan Jeffcoat lead the way, combining last year for 89 tackles, 24 of them for losses totaling 105 yards. Safeties Martez Manuel (77 tackles, 8 TFL) and Jaylon Carlies (68 tackles, 4 INTs) were the team’s second- and third-leading tacklers.

Missouri returns six starters on offense with senior tackles Javon Foster and Hyrin White leading the way.

Sophomore Brady Cook takes over at quarterback for Connor Bazelak, who transferred to Indiana. Cook passed for 350 yards on 47 of 59 (79.7%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions in five games. Senior wide receiver Tauskie Dove (38-576-0) led the team in receiving yardage. Missouri has to revamp its running game with junior Elijah Young (37-162-1) the top returner.

If the Tigers can get close to the end zone, they have a great place-kicker in junior Harrison Mevis, an AP preseason second-team All-American who made 23 of 25 field goals last year.

VANDERBILT

Vanderbilt had only one player make the SEC coaches’ preseason teams: senior linebacker Anfernee Orji, who had 92 tackles last season, including 13 for loss.

The Commodores have a pair of veteran cornerbacks in senior Jeremy Lucien (29 tackles, 2 INTs), a transfer from Connecticut, and senior Jaylen Mahoney, who had 53 tackles, 4.5 of them for losses, two sacks and two interceptions. Senior safety Maxwell Worship matched Mahoney’s 53 tackles as they led the team.

Vanderbilt looks to junior quarterback Mike Wright to deliver the Commodores’ first SEC victory in three years. Wright beat out Ken Seals for the job they shared last year. Seals threw for 1,181 yards with five touchdowns and eight interceptions, while Wright threw for 1,042 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions. Wright, who is more of a dual threat, added 373 yards rushing on 91 carries (4.1) and one TD.

“We want him to develop as a total quarterback, which he has,” Lea said. “He has demonstrated leadership abilities, too.”

Vandy returns its leading receiver in junior Will Sheppard (43-577-4).

Vanderbilt picked up a valuable transfer in junior punter Matt Hayball, who at Florida Atlantic averaged 45.7 yards per punt to earn All-Conference USA honorable mention honors. He’ll complement senior place-kicker Joseph Bulovas, who made 14 of 19 field goals last season.