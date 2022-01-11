Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Cincinnati, Baylor top final Top 25

INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia is No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll of the season after winning its second national title by beating Alabama.

The Bulldogs received all 61 first-place votes in the poll presented by Regions Bank to be a unanimous No. 1 for the ninth time this season. Georgia’s only other time finishing No. 1 was 1980 after its first championship.

The Tide finished No. 2, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the final rankings for the third time since 2011.

Texas A&M (8-4) finished just out of the Top 25 with 115 votes. San Diego State (12-2) finished 25th with 137 votes.

Michigan was No. 3, the Wolverines’ best final ranking since winning the national championship in 1997 and their first top-10 finish since 2006.

No. 4 Cincinnati, which became the first team from outside the Power Five conferences to reach the playoff, finished with its best final ranking. So did No. 5 Baylor; the Bears’ previous best finish in the AP poll was No. 7 in 2014.

Ohio State was No. 6 and Oklahoma State finished seventh. The Cowboys had their best finish in the poll since they were third in 2011.