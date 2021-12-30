Gator Bowl fill-in Rutgers ‘letting it hang out’ vs. Wake Forest on Friday

“The explosiveness on every play is probably the biggest challenge to defend,” Hartman said.

That task became even tougher when the bowl game, usually a monthlong affair complete with three weeks of practices, became a quick turnaround.

A&M pulled out because of a lack of available players due to injuries, opt-outs, transfers and COVID-19 issues. The NCAA gave Rutgers the first shot at filling the void because it had the highest Academic Progress Rate score of all the country’s 5-7 teams.

Schiano hastily gathered his players from Christmas break and held two practices in a heated bubble before heading south. They got in two more in nearby Ponte Vedra Beach this week.

“We didn’t win enough games to be bowl-eligible,” Schiano said. “We own that. But what we need to know is the work they did in the classroom is what allowed them to be first up when an opportunity opened. I tell them all the time there are no coincidences. You reap what you sow.”

This is Rutgers’ first bowl appearance since 2014.