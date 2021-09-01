Game Day Q&A with Texas A&M safety Leon O'Neal

Texas A&M senior safety Leon O’Neal has been a spark plug for the Aggies since he arrived in Aggieland. His passionate play on the field has resulted in 103 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four interceptions in three seasons, but he has also been known to take an emotion-filled penalty as well. The Cypress native also has shown an outgoing personality on social media, broadcasting his opinions on almost anything. On Saturday, he begins his final season with the Aggies he hopes as a more mature leader.
Q: What music do you listen to before games to get pumped up?
A: The music we listen to ... we’ve got like a crazy variety of music. I’m a big Michael Jackson fan, but I probably listen to a little bit of Michael Jackson, just like that calm before the storm. When we get back out there, we listen to Young Thug, NBA YoungBoy, Lil Durk and stuff like that ... you know, more of that “lit” music, so we can get jumping around and get going and get warm.
Q: Where did the Michael Jackson love come from?
A: Oh, man, since I was a little boy. I got Michael Jackson actually tattooed on my chest. So I love Michael and I just love the way he changed the music game and the music industry. I’m big on music and stuff like that. I remember my mom used to play him all the time and my grandpa and grandma, and I used to do the dances in the room when I was a little boy. It really just stuck with me.
Q: Can you do his dance moves?
A: I do got some of the dances down, but I’m going to have to save them for later, because I’ve got to match the mood. I want to stay authentic. I want to match the moves.
Q: What’s the coolest social media interaction you’ve had?
A: I remember when I first started all the social media stuff and started blowing up on social media, one of my favorite players, Kam Chancellor, actually hit me up and just told me keep doing what I’m doing, and then Tyrann Mathieu gave me a follow and stuff like that. So, I mean, that was pretty cool. These are the guys that, you know, as a young kid, [you kind of] ... want to be like in the sense of being a safety, so they hit me up, and I was like all ears.
Q: Some say there are a lot of cons for athletes on social media, but what are some of the pros you’ve been able to pull out of it?
A: Just to spread positivity. I think that’s been the best part, being a voice for the people and a lot of people. A lot of people want to interact with the players and stuff like that, and I think I give that avenue a big chance with my social media. I think that’s the best part.
Q: Defensive end DeMarvin Leal said that you’re always making people laugh. Do you think you’re the funniest guy on the team?
A: Oh, I’m definitely not the funniest guy on the team. We’ve got a lot of funny players on the team. I’d give it to B.G., Brian George, one of the funniest. He’s from Florida. He won’t even try to be funny. He’s just one guy that you’ve got to laugh at, because he’s just so serious. That’s one for sure ,and then you got T. Lee, that’s in there, Tyrone Lee, and I think that’s the top two right now.
Q: How have you seen your leadership grow?
A: You’ve got young guys on this team who need that leader and need that guy. I had Donovan Wilson when I first got here, but after that I really just didn’t have that leader that I could talk to, somebody ... and I wouldn’t say leader but the older guy I could talk to and grow with. I’m doing a lot of that with Jardin [Gilbert], Antonio Johnson and Jaylon Jones. They’re my roommates now, but I try to be that guy that’s trying to let him know that the little things matter in life. They are tremendous athletes, right, but you got to have the other side of things, where it’s how you live off the field is going to relate to how you live on the field. And they are unbelievable roommates, by the way, but they are great kids. I just want to make sure they become better men.
Q: What have the NCAA’s new rules on college athletes earning money for their name, image and likeness meant to you?
A: NIL has been amazing. I think it’s also an avenue too ... if you’re not careful, it could be very dangerous with your eligibility. So for the most part, I think it’s a pro and con with that, obviously, but being able to get money and have certain things is nice.