Game Day Pop Quiz with Texas A&M safety Leon O'Neal Jr.

A: Oh, I’m definitely not the funniest guy on the team. We’ve got a lot of funny players on the team. I’d give it to B.G., Brian George, one of the funniest. He’s from Florida. He won’t even try to be funny. He’s just one guy that you’ve got to laugh at, because he’s just so serious. That’s one for sure ,and then you got T. Lee, that’s in there, Tyrone Lee, and I think that’s the top two right now.

Q: How have you seen your leadership grow?

A: You’ve got young guys on this team who need that leader and need that guy. I had Donovan Wilson when I first got here, but after that I really just didn’t have that leader that I could talk to, somebody ... and I wouldn’t say leader but the older guy I could talk to and grow with. I’m doing a lot of that with Jardin [Gilbert], Antonio Johnson and Jaylon Jones. They’re my roommates now, but I try to be that guy that’s trying to let him know that the little things matter in life. They are tremendous athletes, right, but you got to have the other side of things, where it’s how you live off the field is going to relate to how you live on the field. And they are unbelievable roommates, by the way, but they are great kids. I just want to make sure they become better men.

Q: What have the NCAA’s new rules on college athletes earning money for their name, image and likeness meant to you?

A: NIL has been amazing. I think it’s also an avenue too ... if you’re not careful, it could be very dangerous with your eligibility. So for the most part, I think it’s a pro and con with that, obviously, but being able to get money and have certain things is nice.

