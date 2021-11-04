 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Game Day pop quiz with Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller
0 comments

Game Day pop quiz with Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller

{{featured_button_text}}
Aggies two (copy)

Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller (28) looks for room around South Carolina’s Carlins Platel during game action at Kyle Field in College Station last month.

 Michael Miller

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller again has been one of the Southeastern Conference’s best rushers, sitting third in the league in rushing yards this season with 761. He says so much of his success is due to his father, a former tight end for the Aggies in the early 2000s.

Q: What are some of your hobbies away from the football field?

A: I like to play basketball, go fishing with my dad sometimes. That’s pretty much it.

Q: Who’s the best basketball player on the team.

A: Probably me. That’s an argument, but that’s probably me.

Q: What is your game like?

A: When I play, my game is kind of similar to James Harden. I’ve always been watching him since growing up.

Q: A little less facial hair though?

A: Yeah, I hope it’s coming in.

Q: What is your relationship like with your dad and how does he help you with football?

A: It’s been really vital to my game. He’s taught me a lot. Even now, I’m still learning things from him. Just going back and watching the games, he’s being very detailed on me, hard on me, because I’m hard on myself. It’s just kind of encouraged me, him telling me I’m doing good, so I’m thankful. I take his pointers.

Q: Do you compare numbers at all?

A: No, no, we don’t compare numbers at all. But that’s just kind of how it is. He’s definitely taught me a lot. How to catch, really how to run, how to read blocks. So he’s taught me most of my game.

Q: Who is the better fisher?

A: He is for sure. He goes every day.

Q: What’s the biggest fish you’ve ever caught?

A: I think I caught like this one. It was a crappie, but it was pretty big. Yeah, that’s what we mostly go to try to catch, crappies. That’s all we really eat.

Q: Does it relax you to get out on the boat?

A: Yeah, it really does, just kind of getting my mind away from football when I’m not around it.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 10

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert