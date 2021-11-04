Game Day pop quiz with Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller again has been one of the Southeastern Conference’s best rushers, sitting third in the league in rushing yards this season with 761. He says so much of his success is due to his father, a former tight end for the Aggies in the early 2000s.

Q: What are some of your hobbies away from the football field?

A: I like to play basketball, go fishing with my dad sometimes. That’s pretty much it.

Q: Who’s the best basketball player on the team.

A: Probably me. That’s an argument, but that’s probably me.

Q: What is your game like?

A: When I play, my game is kind of similar to James Harden. I’ve always been watching him since growing up.

Q: A little less facial hair though?

A: Yeah, I hope it’s coming in.

Q: What is your relationship like with your dad and how does he help you with football?