Game Day pop quiz with Texas A&M punter Nik Constantinou

Texas A&M junior punter Nik Constantinou knew nothing of American football when he joined the Prokick Academy in his home country of Australia, but instructors at the academy took his knowledge of Australian Rules Football and converted him into an NCAA Division I punter. Constantinou sat down with Eagle sports writer Travis L. Brown to take Game Day’s pop quiz this week:

Q: How does someone from Australia land in College Station, Texas?

A: Honestly, I don’t even know the answer to that question too. I joined this program called Prokick Academy. ... They sort of introduced me to college football, told me everything that comes with it and made me grow to love the sport. Through that, I ended up coming up to A&M, which I was fortunate enough, and the rest is history from there.

Q: You grew up playing Australian Rules Football?

A: Yes, that’s correct.

Q: What parts of that game translate easily into being a punter in American football?

A: Not too much, because the kicking technique is a lot different. But in saying that, with college football the rollout punts you see now from a lot of punters comes from Australian Rules Football, because we are on the run when we kick. So having the ability to change up the style of punt for college has been a really big asset to the game, and it really tricks a lot of opponents, because they don’t know what type of punt is coming out. That style of punt has really come into play.

Q: You were part of the physicality of the game in Australian Rules Football. What was that like and what position did you play?

A: There’s forwards, midfielders and defenders. I was a forward, which means my main role was to kick goals in Australian Rules Football. It’s more of an you’re always on the field type of thing. You’re not just coming out for a punt and going back off. It’s more physical. It’s more cardiovascularly demanding. That’s the main difference is that I’m always on [the field] trying to kick goals for my team and succeed in that way.

Q: Do you remember your favorite goal?

A: Probably one of the favorite ones I’d say was in a grand final, which is the equivalent of a playoff or a Super Bowl. One of the goals in the grand final was to seal the win. ... That was my best memory of [scoring a goal].

Q: Did you play any American football while at the kicking academy?

A: I played zero American football. I didn’t even know what a punter was when I joined the program. It was very raw, but they essentially in all aspects possible teach you what comes along with that. We obviously can’t replicate 100,000 people in a stadium, but we can replicate the helmets, the pads and can get crowd noise through speakers. But they try and teach you all facets of the game.

Q: How many people around A&M’s campus just want to hear your accent?

A: A lot. That is exactly what they say: Just speak to me. I don’t know what to say to them. Half the time no one can understand me, because I pronounce words differently.

