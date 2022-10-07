Game Day pop quiz with Texas A&M offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II

Though only a sophomore, Texas A&M offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II has already become a constant on the Aggie football team. When he’s away from football he’s constantly at the lake with a rod and a reel. He sat down with The Eagle’s Travis L. Brown to take Game Day’s pop quiz this week:

Q: What is the offensive line trying to improve for game like Saturday’s against top-ranked Alabama?

A: We call it having the right mindset. That’s something that we have starting preparing at and starting getting better at since the beginning of the season, because we’ve been moving people around, but at the same time, we’ve had the same mindset as we continue to grow and just get prepared for more games. I know Alabama is a really big team, but we treat every team we play like Alabama.

Q: What about you would surprise people?

A: I’m more country than you know. I like being outdoors. I haven’t been hunting before, but I’m a big fisherman. Big catfish guy. I’ll sit out there at lakes for a couple of hours just sitting there and drinking Dr. Pepper or whatever and just kind of enjoy the outdoors.

Q: Do you have a favorite fishing spot?

A: I used to have a spot back in my neighborhood. I’d fish in this big ol’ lake we had and catch all sorts of type of catfish, maybe a little bluegill here and there. But honestly I go everywhere, wherever there is fish.

Q: Have you tried noodling?

A: No. I never will. The’s too dangerous for me. I love my fingers. I don’t want to get caught by a snapping turtle.

Q: Are you a big fish fry guy?

A: I don’t fry fish. My dad does all that for me. I’ll take it to him. He’ll gut them, skin them and all that. He’ll put them in the fryer, and we’ll enjoy them.

Q: If not football, what would be your next sport?

A: Basketball.

Q: You played basketball in high school? Probably at post or forward?

A: Yes, sir. More of a post.

Q: If you were going over to the Rec Center, who would be on your five-man pickup team?

A: On the football team, I would get Chris [Marshall] for one, because I played basketball with him, and he’s a pretty athletic guy. He can dunk like crazy. And then I would get PJ [Williams]. He’s pretty good. He came from a 6A, good basketball team. Then I would put myself on the team too. The other two guys I’m not real sure. Honestly, I’ll go with Mark [Nabou] — he plays a little basketball. Not sure how good he is, maybe he can shoot.

— TRAVIS L. BROWN