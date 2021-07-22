From politicians to players: Reactions from news of possible Texas and Oklahoma departure from Big 12

The news that Texas and Oklahoma were expressing their interest in leaving the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference began in Hoover, Ala. and spread quickly to all points of the two conference’s footprint and beyond the boundaries of athletics.

Texas Rep. Jeff Leach (R) District 67 tweeted Thursday morning that he was working on legislation that would require the state government to sign off on Texas’ departure from the Big 12.

“The lack of transparency by our flagship institution is wrong,” Leach tweeted. “Such a monumental economic and education decision impacting the the entire state must not be made in the bubble on the forty acres.”

“This is much more than college sports,” he continued. “The impact of UT’s decision would have on communities & business all across Texas would be real, substantial and potentially devastating. On behalf of those concerned Texans, the Texas Legislature has an obligation to be involved.”

The Texas Legislature is currently in a special session and more than 50 Texas Democrats are still in Washington, D.C., breaking quorum in an effort to block voting legislation.