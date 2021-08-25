Freshman Haynes King named Texas A&M's starting quarterback

When Longview head football coach John King first saw his son run on to Kyle Field in last year’s season opener, it brought a tear to his eye even though his kid didn’t play.
The rugged leader of the Lobos doesn’t know what emotions this season will bring.
Freshman quarterback Haynes King was publicly named Texas A&M’s starter Wednesday. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher told Houston’s ESPN 97.5 FM on Wednesday that he spoke with King and Zach Calzada about the decision Tuesday evening, giving King the nod for the Aggies’ season opener Sept. 4 against Kent State.
“Right now, Haynes will be our starter and Zach will be the backup,” Fisher said on The Bench morning show. “We had a great talk yesterday. I feel very comfortable with both guys. I think both guys can win and play well. I think both guys had an outstanding camp.”
John King said his son’s skills are a great match for A&M’s offense and the attributes Fisher wants in a quarterback.
“Every time you talk with Jimbo, it’s always about the quarterback position being one of leadership and toughness, competitive and being accurate with the football and protecting the football,” John King said. “That’s the things he’s looking for in a quarterback, and to me, that’s always kind of been Haynes’ strong suit. He may not be the top-level passer of what some other kids may be, but when it comes to 11-on-11 and you have to readjust your platform in the pocket or escape the pocket and throw on the run and extend plays, he can do that with the best of them.”
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback is in his second season at A&M and saw action in two games last year. Once the Aggies’ 52-24 loss to Alabama was out of hand, King made his college debut and connected on a 17-yard pass and rushed for a team-high 43 yards. He ended his drive with an interception in the end zone. His first career touchdown pass was to tight end Max Wright on a 45-yard crossing route in the Aggies’ 48-3 win at South Carolina.
Calzada, who is beginning his third season at A&M, edged King statistically in the Aggies’ spring game, connecting on 19 of 40 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown. King completed 16 of 31 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown. Both threw an interception.
In his first season in 2019, Calzada saw action in three games, completing 12 of 24 passes for 133 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
While Fisher named King his starter, he said the competition is not closed.
“That’s how we’ll go into the first game, but those things are ever-changing,” Fisher said. “You don’t want them to change, but at the same time, competition and guys get better in how they play and also the roles and what may be needed for each game.”
King was an Under Armour All-American at Longview, where he played for his father. He threw 20 touchdown passes and ran for 10 more scores during his senior season, completing 123 passes for 1,926 yards. He entered A&M as a consensus four-star recruit.
It was King’s legs that helped earned his high school accolades and so far has impressed his teammates. Aggie running back Devon Achane, who also runs the 200 meters for A&M’s track and field team, said King is always on his heels when it comes to sprints.
“Every time I look out and look to my left, there’s a green jersey, and it’s always Haynes,” Achane said. “I told him yesterday, ‘In a game, if I can see you run full speed, it might be scary.’ He’s actually fast.”
The younger King sent his parents a text message Tuesday evening, letting them know he got the job, John King said. He didn’t see the message until after a wave of congratulations flooded the head coach’s phone Wednesday morning.
“Typical for my son, he wasn’t too emotional,” John King said. “He didn’t call us. He sent a text, and I didn’t get it until I got all these other ones.”
King will have his first opportunity to impress the 12th Man when the Aggies open the against the Golden Eagles at Kyle Field. On that day, John King might not stay quite as composed his son.
“I went down last year when they opened up with Vanderbilt, and I cried when they ran out of the tunnel, and I knew he wouldn’t even get in the game,” John King said. “But to see my son run out of the tunnel in an SEC football game, to know my son is playing SEC football at one of the finest universities in the country, it got to me. I don’t know — 100,000 Aggie fans and a 7 o’clock kickoff — I might not be able to handle it. We’ll see. It’ll be emotional.”