Freshman Haynes King named Texas A&M's starting quarterback

It was King’s legs that helped earned his high school accolades and so far has impressed his teammates. Aggie running back Devon Achane, who also runs the 200 meters for A&M’s track and field team, said King is always on his heels when it comes to sprints.

“Every time I look out and look to my left, there’s a green jersey, and it’s always Haynes,” Achane said. “I told him yesterday, ‘In a game, if I can see you run full speed, it might be scary.’ He’s actually fast.”

The younger King sent his parents a text message Tuesday evening, letting them know he got the job, John King said. He didn’t see the message until after a wave of congratulations flooded the head coach’s phone Wednesday morning.

“Typical for my son, he wasn’t too emotional,” John King said. “He didn’t call us. He sent a text, and I didn’t get it until I got all these other ones.”

King will have his first opportunity to impress the 12th Man when the Aggies open the against the Golden Eagles at Kyle Field. On that day, John King might not stay quite as composed his son.

“I went down last year when they opened up with Vanderbilt, and I cried when they ran out of the tunnel, and I knew he wouldn’t even get in the game,” John King said. “But to see my son run out of the tunnel in an SEC football game, to know my son is playing SEC football at one of the finest universities in the country, it got to me. I don’t know — 100,000 Aggie fans and a 7 o’clock kickoff — I might not be able to handle it. We’ll see. It’ll be emotional.”

