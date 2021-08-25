Freshman Haynes King named Texas A&M starting quarterback

Freshman quarterback Haynes King will lead the Aggie offense in Texas A&M's home opener against Kent State, head coach Jimbo Fisher told ESPN 97.5 Wednesday.
"Right now, Haynes will be our starter and Zach [Calzada] will be the backup, right now," Fisher said on "The Bench" morning show. "We had a great talk yesterday. I feel very comfortable with both guys. I think both guys can win and play well. I think both guys had an outstanding camp and this is the criteria of how we went through things."
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback is in his second season at A&M and saw action in two games last year. Once the Aggies' 52-24 loss to Alabama was out of hand, King made his college debut and connected on a 17-yard pass and rushed for a team-high 43 yards. He ended the drive with an interception in the end zone. His first career touchdown was to tight end Max Wright on a 45-yard crossing route in the Aggies' 48-3 win at South Carolina.
Calzada, beginning his third season in Aggieland, edged King statistically in the Aggies' spring game, connecting on 19-of-40 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown. King completed 16-of-31 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown in the game. Both threw an interception.
King was an Under Armor All-American at Longview High School, where he played for his father John King. He threw 20 touchdowns and ran for 10 during his senior season, completing 123 passes for 1,926 yards. He entered A&M as a consensus four-star recruit.
The Aggies open the 2021 season against the Golden Eagles at 7 p.m. on Sept. 4 in Kyle Field.
"That's how we'll go into the first game, but those things are ever-changing," Fisher said. "You don't want them to change, but at the same time, competition and guys get better in how they play and also the roles and what may be needed for each game."