Freshman Haynes King named Texas A&M starting quarterback

Freshman quarterback Haynes King will lead the Aggie offense in Texas A&M's home opener against Kent State, head coach Jimbo Fisher told ESPN 97.5 Wednesday.

"Right now, Haynes will be our starter and Zach [Calzada] will be the backup, right now," Fisher said on "The Bench" morning show. "We had a great talk yesterday. I feel very comfortable with both guys. I think both guys can win and play well. I think both guys had an outstanding camp and this is the criteria of how we went through things."

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback is in his second season at A&M and saw action in two games last year. Once the Aggies' 52-24 loss to Alabama was out of hand, King made his college debut and connected on a 17-yard pass and rushed for a team-high 43 yards. He ended the drive with an interception in the end zone. His first career touchdown was to tight end Max Wright on a 45-yard crossing route in the Aggies' 48-3 win at South Carolina.

Calzada, beginning his third season in Aggieland, edged King statistically in the Aggies' spring game, connecting on 19-of-40 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown. King completed 16-of-31 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown in the game. Both threw an interception.