Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham has been feeling disrespected during the offseason.

It’s not as if anybody is truly badmouthing Nick Saban’s always-formidable Crimson Tide, still regarded a potential national championship candidate despite having more question marks than usual. But Alabama, which enters the season ranked No. 4, is clearly second fiddle to two-time defending national champion Georgia in the Southeastern Conference these days.

And that, Latham says, is “disrespectful.”

“I love being an underdog,” said Latham, oblivious to the irony of calling Alabama an underdog. “That just fuels me when y’all don’t think you can do something or people kind of downplay somebody. I love the underdog stories.”

Even if Alabama goes undefeated and wins the national title, it won’t be a heart-tugging, underdog story. It would, however, be a nice redemption tale for Saban’s powerhouse, winner of six national championships since 2009.

The Tide, after all, did lose two games last season — both on the final play — to fall short of even the SEC title game. Gone are No. 1 draft pick quarterback Bryce Young and No. 3 pick linebacker Will Anderson, among other stars.

Those voids and last year’s disappointments make for a feeling of unease among some Alabama fans, along with lingering uncertainty at quarterback.

Three contenders are vying to replace Young: Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner, 2022 backup Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson, the highest rated recruit of the trio.

Saban also brought in new offensive and defensive coordinators.

The expectations? Well, they’re the same as always.

But perhaps Saban’s team has a chip on the shoulder instead of a big head generated by a championship run. And that is something he can work with.

“I never look back at the past,” the 71-year-old coach said. “It’s always about the future. Most of the things that I remember about the past are the games we didn’t win, the national championship games that we lost, the games that we lost a year ago on the last play of the game and how that impacted our chances to have a successful season.”

LSU

Expectations soar for Kelly’s second year: BATON ROUGE, La. — At least Brian Kelly had one season at LSU in which expectations were easier than usual to exceed.

No one is overlooking the defending SEC West champions now.

The Tigers enter this season ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, have one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country in Jayden Daniels and an All-America candidate at linebacker in Harold Perkins, a one-time Texas A&M commit.

Unlike last year, LSU also has a slew of returning players who’ve demonstrated they know what it takes to compete in what has been the toughest conference in college football for most of the past two decades.

“Playing in this league requires more than athleticism,” Kelly said. “You need experience and I think we have experience and I think that’s going to be a strength of this football team.”

Knowing the process their coach wants them to follow helps, too.

“There should be a realistic expectation that everything we do, we’re going to do a little bit better,” Kelly added.

The Tigers went 6-7 in 2021, the year before Kelly came down to the bayou from Notre Dame, where he’d spent 12 seasons. Last year, the Tigers went 10-4, highlighted by their dramatic upset victory over longtime nemesis Alabama on a risky, two-point conversion in overtime.

Tight end Mason Taylor was a true freshman when he caught Daniels’ quick pass toward the sideline and dove for the pylon to clinch the season-defining victory over the Crimson Tide. Now he’s the leader of a position group.

“It definitely is different. I think everything everyone’s kind of more experienced,” Taylor said. “The offense was new last year. So, everyone was kind of like iffy about the playbook.”

Now Taylor surmised, “everyone just knows what they’re doing,” and the Tigers “definitely are a better team than last year.”

OLE MISS

Rebels trying to forget late-season skid: OXFORD, MISS. — Lane Kiffin wants his Ole Miss teams “to be hard to beat,” and knows the Rebels were anything but when a promising season was derailed by a string of losses last year.

He can list the litany of issues that struck Ole Miss during a four-game skid to end last season. Turnovers. Lack of forced turnovers. Red zone struggles. Defensive lapses.

Now Kiffin has a new defensive coordinator and perhaps a new starting quarterback to help try to reverse the spiral that turned a top 10 team into a disappointment. The Rebels open the season ranked No. 22.

“When you’re a really good team — you’re coaching well, you’re playing well — you’re hard to beat,” said Kiffin, whose flirtation with the Auburn job was perhaps not coincidentally a hot topic during that rough stretch. “You may lose some games, but you’ve got to play really well to beat us. I do not feel like that was the case at the end of the season.”

The Rebels wound up 8-5 after rising at one point to a No. 7 ranking. Kiffin and Co. return star tailback Quinshon Judkins after a record-setting freshman season. Quarterback Jaxson Dart is also back but facing a challenge from four-year Oklahoma State starter Spencer Sanders and LSU transfer Walker Howard.

Kiffin also got a bounty from a transfer of a different sort when he hired defensive coordinator Pete Golding away from Alabama and Nick Saban, Kiffin’s old boss. The Ole Miss coach wound up with a new contract.

ARKANSAS

Razorbacks trending up behind Pittman, Jefferson: FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is no longer learning what it takes to win in the Southeastern Conference. He has already made significant strides in his first three years.

The next step would be turning the Razorbacks into a consistent contender. The Razorbacks are on the right track — Arkansas is seeking its fourth straight bowl trip, which would mark its longest streak since a run from 1998 to 2003. A highlight of Pittman’s tenure was last year’s triple-overtime Liberty Bowl win over Kansas.

Moving up in the ranks might be easier said than done with Oklahoma and Texas joining the already-stacked SEC in 2024.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson gives the Razorbacks hope that more momentum can be built before the league expands. He threw for 2,648 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2022 and he ran for another 640 yards with nine touchdowns.

“He is our leader,” Pittman said. “He’s our leader both on the offense and the defense. Obviously on one side of the ball, a lot of times you’ll have leaders that are on that side of the ball. KJ is our team leader, and we are awful happy that he is.”

AUBURN

Freeze looks to revitalize Tiger program: AUBURN, Ala. — Having already rebuilt his career, Hugh Freeze is trying to do the same thing for Auburn’s football program.

The coach’s return to the SEC brought renewed hope to a demoralized fan base, along with some much-needed recruiting and transfer portal success.

Freeze, whose successful tenure at Mississippi had ended in scandal, isn’t promising instant success. But improvement seems likely after two lackluster seasons, mostly under Bryan Harsin, who was fired last October. Auburn has finished sixth in the SEC West each of the past two seasons, unfamiliar territory for a program whose last two coaches before Harsin had taken teams to national championship games with a title in 2010.

“I did sense coming in that the faith in the whole family of Auburn football was fractured somewhat, and I think that is where I had to start trying to repair that,” said Freeze, who spent the past four seasons at Liberty.

The other big priority was repairing a roster that had fallen well behind some of the Tigers’ SEC rivals. Freeze closed the 2023 recruiting cycle strong, added a number of transfers for immediate help and has picked up some big commitments for next year.

Freeze resigned from Ole Miss in the summer of 2017 after school officials uncovered a “pattern of personal misconduct” starting with a call to a number used by an escort service from a university-issued cellphone. The program ultimately landed on NCAA probation for 21 violations of academic, booster and recruiting misconduct mostly under Freeze’s watch.

Now he’s back in the SEC with high expectations and a six-year deal worth at least $6.5 million annually.

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Bulldogs’ Arnett has a tough act to follow: STARKVILLE, Miss. — Zach Arnett’s defensive background suggests a different identity could be in store for his first Mississippi State squad.

Time will tell if that happens for the Bulldogs, whose potent offense remains a familiar threat.

Most important is how MSU (9-4, 4-4) responds in its first full season after the tragic death last December of former head coach Mike Leach following complications from a heart condition. The colorful Pirate had a way with words but especially with an Air Raid offense that built the Bulldogs into one of the SEC’s most exciting units.

Arnett, 36, ascended from defensive coordinator to his first head coaching position in the emotional aftermath and won the ReliaQuest Bowl in a game that honored Leach. His intent is maintaining that momentum along with MSU’s strengths.

“I hope it’s a continuation of the identity that Mississippi State has always had as a football program: tough, hard-nosed, disciplined,” Arnett said last month during SEC media days. “If we can have a football team who lines up excited to play with a physicality and a determination and a disciplined football team, you’ve got a chance in every game regardless of scheme.”

Returning seven offensive starters among 15 overall from a squad coming off its best regular season under Leach provides a good baseline.

Leach’s legacy lives on with senior quarterback Will Rogers, who passed for 3,974 yards and 35 touchdowns last season while piling up more school and SEC records. MSU has a new coordinator in Kevin Barbay and a pro-style scheme, but high-octane offense remains the objective for a squad that ranked 10th nationally in passing (311.2 yards per game).

“I think it’s going to grow tremendously because we’re doing a lot of formations out of running sets and still having a lot of passing sets,” running back Jo’Quavious Marks said. “With Coach Barbay, he’s big on giving his best player the ball.”

Arnett has turned the defense over to Matt Brock, who served the previous three seasons as MSU linebackers coach. That ensures familiarity for a unit that ranked fifth in the SEC in yardage (345.54 allowed per game) and against the run (135.23) in Arnett’s 3-3-5 base alignment.

Continuity is no small matter for the Bulldogs considering the stunning circumstances of last fall. Whether they’re known more for offense or defense isn’t as important as being a factor in a stacked SEC West.

Arnett helped make defense a factor under Leach and nothing has changed with him now in charge.

“There won’t be any changes because I already know how he is,” defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy said. “He’s a fiery coach. If he wants to get something done, he’s going to make sure that happens.”