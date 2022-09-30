Fourth downs needed point of improvement for Texas A&M defense

For as much as the term “video game offense” might have been insulting a decade ago, the increasing use of analytics has made it more of the norm. Nothing suggests it more than the amount of times teams go for it on fourth down.

So far this season, the Southeastern Conference leads Power Five conferences in fourth-down attempts with 97, trailing only the Sun Belt Conference (105) and Conference USA (100).

The Texas A&M defense hasn’t kept up with the trend this season, ranking 104th in the nation and 13th in the SEC in fourth-down conversion rate. The Aggies have faced nine fourth-down tries this season and allowed six conversions. The Aggies are just outside the top 25 in fourth-down attempts by opponents and inside the top 15 in conversions allowed.

The solution to stopping these video game offenses is simple for A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher: better execution.

“We’ve got to make the plays,” Fisher said. “We’re there to make plays and we have to execute in those situations. It gets down to one thing: execution.”

Opponents have picked up 24 yards on fourth-down plays, excluding penalties and the 18 yards gained on a fake punt attempt by Sam Houston State in the opening game of the season. All but one of those fourth downs have been with 1 yard to gain.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has always taken a devil-may-care attitude toward conventional trends when running his Air Raid offense. The Bulldogs only rank 10th in the SEC in fourth-down conversions at 57.1% but have gone for it on fourth down seven times this season.

If the opportunity for a fourth-down try doesn’t present itself to MSU on Saturday, it will certainly be something the Aggies will face again down the line. Florida has gone for it on fourth down 11 times (72.7% conversion), Auburn 10 times (70%), South Carolina nine times (66.7%), LSU eight times (62.5%) and Alabama seven times (42.9%).

On the flip side, the Aggies are the only team in the Football Bowl Subdivision that has yet to record a fourth-down attempt this season.

It all adds up to A&M ranking second-to-last in the FBS in time of possession, putting the emphasis on the defense making more stops on fourth down.

“[It’s] just finishing drives and getting off the field. That’s the main mentality right there,” cornerback Jaylon Jones said.