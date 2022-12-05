Four more Aggies enter transfer portal

Texas A&M defensive lineman Marcus Burris announced he has entered the transfer portal on Monday. A&M cornerbacks Myles Jones and Josh Moten, and quarterback Eli Stowers have also entered the transfer portal, according to reports from 247Sports.com and On3.com.

The first window for players to enter their names in the transfer portal officially opened on Monday. It closes on Jan. 18, 2023.

Jones will seek a seventh season of college football at a new school. In six seasons with the Aggies, Jones started in 21 games and played in another 15. His final two years at A&M were riddled with injuries, though. He only played in two games in 2021 and one in 2022.

Moten saw action in two games this season. He missed all of 2021 after he suffered an offseason injury and redshirted in 2020. Moten was a former four-star prospect from Waldorf, Maryland.

Stowers was moved from quarterback to tight end for the 2021 season and saw action in three games. He moved back to quarterback for 2022 and played against Florida and UMass. Stowers was a former four-star prospect from Denton.

Burris redshirted in 2021 and played in eight games this season. He recorded just one tackle – against Mississippi State. Burris is a former four-star prospect from Texarkana.

Since the Aggies' final game of the season, 17 players on the 2022 roster have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal.