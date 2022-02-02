Four local football players opt to walk on at Texas A&M

Like scholarship players, preferred walk-ons are guaranteed a roster spot and begin fall practice without having to go through general tryouts. The NCAA has no limit for the number of walk-ons a program can have, but institutions often place limits on the number of overall student-athletes in a particular program for different reasons, according to an A&M spokesperson.

All four players “signed” Wednesday, though preferred walk-ons don’t actually sign any binding documents. An A&M spokesperson said some schools allow prospective players to sign a non-binding declaration of their intent to join the program.

“The biggest thing is it’s an opportunity,” Vivaldi said. “You have your roster spot. You’re already on the team pretty much. You get treated just like a scholarship guy except tuition’s just not paid for.”

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher also noted that the Aggies in particular take pride in their walk-ons with the 12th Man tradition.