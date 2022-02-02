Four local football players opt to walk on at Texas A&M

College Station football coach Steve Huff called Jaxson Slanker and Kyle Walsh into his office Tuesday afternoon to discuss their current recruiting situation with national signing day less than 24 hours away.
The two senior captains had options but not many. Slanker, who had 194 tackles for the Cougars at linebacker last season, had just one scholarship offer but two preferred walk-on opportunities (PWOs) at Texas and Texas State. Walsh, a standout safety, was in a similar situation with a couple of walk-on opportunities at larger schools and scholarship offers at smaller schools.
“[Huff] was like, what would y’all do if y’all had a PWO to A&M, like a guaranteed PWO to A&M?” Slanker said. “We were like, we’d take it, duh. And then he said, well flip over those papers, boys. And it’s the papers that we signed today.”
Slanker and Walsh joined two other local high school football players to accept preferred walk-on spots at A&M, joining Brazos Christian’s Levi Hancock, who will be a long snapper, and Bryan wide receiver Hunter Vivaldi.
“That’s a College Station kid’s dream come true to get that opportunity,” Slanker said. “I’m not leaving, so I’ll be close to all my friends and all my family. I was super excited, and to do it with Kyle, that guy’s my best friend. He’s been my brother for forever.”
Like scholarship players, preferred walk-ons are guaranteed a roster spot and begin fall practice without having to go through general tryouts. The NCAA has no limit for the number of walk-ons a program can have, but institutions often place limits on the number of overall student-athletes in a particular program for different reasons, according to an A&M spokesperson.
All four players “signed” Wednesday, though preferred walk-ons don’t actually sign any binding documents. An A&M spokesperson said some schools allow prospective players to sign a non-binding declaration of their intent to join the program.
“The biggest thing is it’s an opportunity,” Vivaldi said. “You have your roster spot. You’re already on the team pretty much. You get treated just like a scholarship guy except tuition’s just not paid for.”
A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher also noted that the Aggies in particular take pride in their walk-ons with the 12th Man tradition.
“A lot of those guys could possibly have scholarships at other institutions,” Fisher said. “We just didn’t have a place at the plate. Maybe they could earn one down the line. They play a huge role. As I say, that’s what the 12th Man is about. Listen, we sure don’t have the book on predicting every guy and recruiting every guy and evaluating them perfectly. There’s a lot of guys that do that and have the will to do it, and God bless them for doing it. They’re a huge part of our team, and not only do they like to practice, they develop your players ... and also can have a chance to be a 12th Man here.”
Walking on at A&M runs in the Walsh family. Kyle’s father, Kenn, walked on at A&M as a receiver in the late 1990s after graduating from A&M Consolidated. The elder Walsh played for two seasons before retiring due to injuries.
“I actually have my dad’s A&M jersey pinned up on the wall in my room,” Walsh said. “Just looking at that every day and knowing that’s going to be me is a great feeling.”
Walsh’s father wore No. 26, but Walsh said he would take whatever number he’s given with a goal to someday earn A&M’s coveted No. 12.
“That would be a dream come true if I could get that one day,” Walsh said.
Long snapper Connor Choate is the Aggies’ current 12th Man. Hancock hopes he can be next in line for the niche position and is currently ranked the nation’s No. 4 long snapper in the current high school senior class by Kohl’s Kicking Camps.
“To be a part of something that I’ve been a part of from the outside my whole life, to be able to be on the inside of it, that’ll be really cool to be a part of all of the practices and in Kyle Field on game days,” Hancock said.
Hancock announced he had accepted a PWO spot at A&M last June and had chances to meet other players in the signing class, including kicker Ethan Moczulski, who signed in December. Hancock and the other three local players taking PWO spots at A&M won’t show up on the official signing class list, but they will enter school alongside what’s been deemed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class.
“It’s super exciting to know that I’ll be able to be a part of one of the best teams ever hopefully,” Hancock said. “I think we’ll all pan out and play well together.”
Vivaldi announced he had accepted a PWO spot at A&M in late December after talking with multiple Aggie assistant coaches. Vivaldi got to take a game day visit to A&M last November for the Aggies’ game against Prairie View A&M and said he will be a first-generation Aggie.
“If you would’ve told me a month ago or two months ago that I would be going to A&M, I would’ve not believed it,” Vivaldi said. “I thought I would’ve been out of here.”
All four local players said they know the challenges that lie ahead as walk-ons but also acknowledged that taking the opportunity will be worthwhile whether or not they one day earn a scholarship or see the field on a Saturday.
“I cannot wait to run out of that tunnel and see 100,000 fans and know that my family’s from here and a lot of family because I’m from College Station,” Walsh said. “It’s going to be a great experience.”