Former UTEP wide receiver Tyrin Smith is transferring to Texas A&M, making the announcement Sunday via twitter.

Smith, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, had 71 receptions for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns this past season for the 5-7 Miners. The 5-foot-7, 170-pounder in 2021 had 33 receptions for 570 yards with four TDs.