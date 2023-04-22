Former Texas A&M and NFL wide receiver Terrence Murphy mastered Xs and Os at a young age, but life taught him it takes character and savvy to build financial success.

That’s why Murphy started a different kind of football camp. Almost 400 youth attended the third annual Terrence Murphy Camp at Brazos Christian on Saturday. It’s unique in that it’s free and stresses what Murphy calls the three big Fs — football, finance and faith. Murphy, luckily, mastered all three.

Murphy had a stellar career at A&M as the former quarterback moved to wide receiver and set several school records. He was good enough to be taken in the second round of the 2005 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers, but Murphy suffered a career-ending injury his rookie season. Football was over, but his life was just beginning.

Murphy became highly successful in real estate. He has personally closed more than 60 deals each worth more than a $1 million.

Murphy’s camps are his way of giving back to those who helped him, while also equipping youth to make the right choices.

“Aggieland has given me a lot,” Murphy said. “I came here as an 18-year-old, two-star quarterback, and I left as a so-called receiver and legend. But even then, I wasn’t a man yet. I had to go experience the NFL and come back.”

He’s been busy since his return. Murphy’s company TM5 received the Aggie 100 Award from the Mays Business School in 2015, 2016 and 2018 as one of the fastest growing Aggie owned and Aggie operated companies in the world. Terrence Murphy Companies has partnered or founded more than 22 companies and invested in another 30.

“These last 15 years that I’ve been back, man, it’s given me a lot, and I always want to give back to Aggieland,” Murphy said.

Murphy and his instructors were in a giving mood Saturday.

The morning was spent on faith and finance, then after lunch it was fun and football drills on Brazos Christian’s field.

“The most important thing I learned was about the faith part, giving my life to Christ,” College Station junior Arrington Maiden said. “I already knew that the Lord Jesus was my savior, but that was the most important thing.”

Murphy worked with the Cougars’ 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback on footwork and eye discipline.

“He’s also a great man,” Maiden said. “He taught me about the NIL part, how to use your money and stuff like that when those things come in college.”

Maiden estimates he’s attended between 30 and 40 camps. Saturday’s was his fifth this year that includes the Elite 11, the Under Armour All-America Camp and the National Combine.

“This is one of the best camps I’ve ever been to because of what you get from it,” Maiden said. “You get the faith part, football part and the financial part, and those things can take you very far in life. I would recommend it.”

It was Maiden’s second time to attend Murphy’s Camp as was the case for 15-year-old Jahshiah Gibson, who is a ninth-grade running back at Cedar Hill. He attended the first camp looking to become a better person and wasn’t disappoint.

“I get a lot of knowledge on how to carry myself in life and how to take it to the field also,” Gibson said. “Learning how to be financially stable in life really caught my attention.”

Murphy’s Camp is a must if you want to be successful in life, said the 5-foot-6, 145-pound Gibson.

“It makes you feel like family and home,” Gibson said.

• NOTES — Murphy held his first camp at Chapel Hill in Tyler, where he went to high school. His first two camps attracted approximately 1,100 campers from ages 5 to 18. This year’s camp was for fifth through 12th graders. Murphy’s goal is eventually to have two camps annually, one in Bryan-College Station and the other in East Texas.