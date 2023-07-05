Former Texas A&M safety Leon O’Neal was suspended indefinitely by the Indoor Football League after an incident on July 2 when O’Neal entered the stands to confront a fan.

O'Neal plays for the Massachusetts Pirates who were at the Arizona Rattlers. In the game's final minute the broadcast cameras caught O’Neal turning his attention to the stands and then hurdling the field barrier to confront a fan a few rows from the front. O’Neal made his way back towards the field, but several other players joined the altercation that included punches being thrown.

Four Pirate players, including O’Neal, were ejected from the game and were suspended the next day by IFL commissioner Todd Tryon.

“Under zero circumstance can you ever go beyond the wall and into the stands,” Tryon said in a statement. “This is a one-time incident that does not reflect what the IFL stands for. We are a family friendly league that offers great sports entertainment, and we will continue to build on that moving forward. What was a very exciting game was marred by the actions of a few. These actions will never be tolerated and are being fully dealt with.”

O’Neal claimed on Twitter Wednesday that he was called a racial slur after he took helmet-to-helmet contact on the field. He issued another tweet that he was retiring from football, however, both tweets were later deleted.

“I’m done w [sic] this game of football,” the second tweet read. “I gave it my life almost to the point I nearly died and no one cared[.] I’m done for good[.]”

As of Wednesday afternoon, O’Neal is still listed on the Pirates’ active roster and is only listed as suspended on the league’s transaction wire.

Pirates’ owner Jawad Yatim issued a statement Saturday that apologized for the actions, but also defended the suspended players, none of which were referred to by name.

“We don't preach that type of behavior and try to emphasize the importance of balancing a passionate competitiveness while keeping things between the whistles and on the field,” Yatim said in a statement. “In saying that however, I do not want a single incident to summarize the character of the players and staff involved. For us who know these guys personally, we know what great human beings they are. They've been nothing but stand up citizens for us here while with the Pirates and I can't and won't ignore that. There was certainly a massive lapse of judgement but their stories and journeys are not over and they can always lean on us for assistance, we don't turn our back on family.”

O’Neal signed with the San Francisco 49ers after going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft out of A&M, but was waved after suffering a groin injury during training camp. In February, he signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League but was released on June 4. He signed with the Pirates on June 8. He has 11 tackles and three pass breakups in two games.

O’Neal played 40 games in three season A&M, recording 161 tackles with 10 for loss along with six interceptions.