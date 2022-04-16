Former Texas A&M running back Ray 'Skip' Walker dies at 67

Former Texas A&M running back Alvin Ray “Skip” Walker died Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

The 67-year-old Walker was a four-year Aggie letterman (1972-75) after playing three sports at Del Valle. Walker was the second-leading rusher at A&M as a freshman and was named All-Southwest Conference as a sophomore with 618 yards. He finished his career with 1,878 rushing yards. As a senior, the Aggies earned a share of the SWC title with Arkansas and Texas.

Walker was drafted in the 11th round of the 1976 NFL draft by the Houston Oilers but played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes in the CFL. In 1982, he rushed 210 times for 1,141 yards and 13 touchdowns and caught 28 passes for 536 yards and five touchdowns, earning CFL all-star honors for the Ottawa Rough Riders.

After his playing days, Walker opened a restaurant named Hoover’s in Austin.

A celebration of Walker’s life will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday at King-Tears Funeral Home in Austin. Services will be at noon Saturday at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Austin.