Former Texas A&M recruit helped fuel LSU's run to SEC West title

Texas A&M’s football team signed a record-setting recruiting class last December and February, but the talk this week in Aggieland is about the one who got away.

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., a one-time A&M recruit, will be at Kyle Field along with his sixth-ranked Tiger teammates for Saturday’s 6 p.m. game.

LSU will play Georgia in next week’s Southeastern Conference Championship, and Perkins is one of the big reasons why. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder has 57 tackles, which is third on the team, and his nine tackles for loss leads the Tigers. He’s had seven tackles for loss in the last four games as LSU (9-2, 6-1) has won five straight and nine of its last 10 to clinch at least a co-championship in the SEC West. In the 13-10 victory over Arkansas that clinched the division’s top spot, Perkins had eight tackles, half of them sacks, along with two caused fumbles.

“Harold is very gifted. We knew that,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said at Monday’s press conference. “As great as he is on defense, you could argue in high school he was as great an offensive player as a defensive player. I think he averaged 10 yards a carry. He was really athletic, ball-skilled, a really good basketball player. You could just see the natural athlete. He was great in space rushing, playing physical and a very intelligent young man. We knew going in he was a very, very highly recruited guy that we were in on for a very long time. He’s just one of the ones that got away.”

Perkins committed to A&M over Texas and LSU on Jan. 2 at the Under Armour All-America Game. That added to A&M’s haul which finished the early signing period in December as the nation’s top-ranked class. It was a blow to LSU and first-year coach Brian Kelly. Perkins’ hometown is New Orleans, but he moved to the Houston area after Hurricane Katrina and played at Cypress Park.

“I remember everybody being up in arms when he committed to A&M, and I remember telling everybody to be patient,” Kelly said at his press conference Monday. “If we just are patient and keep at it, we’ll see what happens. I think in recruiting a lot of this was early on here is just keep at it. Be patient. Keep doing it the right way. Keep representing who we are and what our plan is for your development, and you have a chance to get anybody to come here.”

The approach worked as Perkins decommitted from A&M on Jan. 24. He was the only five-star recruit in LSU’s 15-member class ranked 12th by 247sports.com. That paled to A&M’s 30-member class, which included eight five-star recruits but didn’t feature an impact player at linebacker. A&M signed a pair of four-star linebackers in Ish Harris from Pilot Point and The Woodlands’ Martrell Harris. Ish Harris has yet to see the field, while Martrell Harris has played in 11 games, mostly on special teams with six tackles, half of them in last week 20-3 victory over Massachusetts.

Linebacker has been one of A&M’s biggest concerns in a lost season as the Aggies (4-7, 1-6) have the worst record in the SEC and failed to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008. A&M allows 210.8 yards rushing per game to rank 123rd out of 131 teams.

A&M has suffered injuries at virtually every position, including linebacker. Senior Andre White missed five games with an injury, and sophomore Edgerrin Copper missed one and saw limited action in another.

A&M will need a strong game from its linebackers to contain LSU’s offense led by junior quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has thrown for 2,377 yards and 15 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He’s completed 69.6% of his passes (217 of 312) and has a quarterback efficiency rating of 143.6, which ranks 30th in the country.

Because of injuries, the Aggies have used three quarterbacks, none of which have played enough to be ranked in the NCAA statistics. But A&M’s overall passing efficiency rating of 122.5 would rank 88th.

Quarterback is one of A&M’s most inexperienced positions. Junior transfer Max Johnson, sophomore Haynes King and true freshman Conner Weigman, who has started the last three games, have combined for 27 career starts. Daniels transferred to LSU in March from Arizona State, where he had started 29 of 30 games. He beat out redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier in fall camp for LSU’s starting job, giving Kelly a much needed veteran quarterback for the revamped offense that returned only three starters from a unit that was one of the SEC’s worst, averaging only 368.5 yards (91st nationally) and 26.5 points per game (80th) last season.

With Daniels, the Tigers are averaging 438.4 yards (33rd) and 33.4 points (34th).

“Getting guys [at quarterback] that have played a lot of football, been in a lot of games, been in a lot of situations, there’s not tons of that in college football today,” Fisher said. “Because the great ones, you play a little bit early and then they’re outta there. Or if you don’t play as a freshman and have a great sophomore and junior year, the second year you’re gone. [Daniels] played three years, been on the field. You can see from the beginning of the year he’s getting more comfortable with their offense. He can beat you with his legs, his arm, very composed, very poised. He’s made a lot of good plays for them at critical moments.”

Daniels will put pressure on A&M’s porous run defense. He leads the team and all FBS quarterbacks in rushing yards with 740 on 162 carries with 11 touchdowns.

Running quarterbacks have caused A&M problems. Sam Houston State’s Jordan Yates, Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart and Florida’s Anthony Richardson combined for 72 rushes for 421 yards for a 5.5 average with three touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Daniels might be the most dangerous. LSU has designed runs for him, and he’s also great at improvising.

“He also gets a lot of it in the passing game, because you have to cover their wideouts that are very good,” Fisher said.

• NOTES — Mike Elko, who was A&M’s defensive coordinator the last four seasons, is 7-4 at Duke in his first season as a head coach. The Blue Devils are 4-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play heading into the regular-season finale at home against Wake Forest. Duke was 10-25 in the last three seasons under David Cutliffe, failing to make a bowl. “I knew Mike was a great coach and was going to do well,” Fisher said. “It does not surprise me at all.”