Former Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel looks back on Jimbo Fisher's complex offense

Over the summer, a few of the football coaches at Corona del Mar High School in California glanced at some of the plays from Texas A&M’s playbook. Former A&M quarterback Nick Starkel, now the Sea Kings’ co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, wanted to know if they had seen anything like the route patterns and concepts Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher had conceived.

His question was met with a chorus of shaking heads.

In his five-year college career, Starkel played for three different programs and under four offensive systems, including a season under Fisher during Fisher’s first year at A&M. Starkel also participated in two NFL minicamps after his college eligibility ended at San Jose State. At every stop after A&M, he realized just how unique and challenging Fisher’s system is in the ecosystem of college offenses.

“With Jimbo, because you do have a lot more of those one-off plays that you definitely didn’t run at the high school level and you didn’t run with the previous coach, it takes a little bit more time to really understand, OK, what’s my plan for this play?” Starkel said. “Where am I going to start? Who’s going to determine whether I’m throwing it here or here, rather than just dropping back and trying to see everything?”

Starkel was named A&M’s starter during the fall camp of his freshman season in 2017 under head coach Kevin Sumlin and offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone. He suffered a leg injury in the season opener and was sidelined until late October, when he returned in the middle of Southeastern Conference play. That season he threw for 1,793 yards and 14 touchdowns in seven games, completing 60% of his passes.

Enter Fisher and a new offense on year later, and Starkel found himself a backup to Kellen Mond, who would lead the Aggie offense for the next three seasons. Starkel transferred to Arkansas at season’s end and spent a year playing for head coach Chad Morris before ending his career on the West Coast at San Jose State, where he threw for 3,819 yards and 26 touchdowns over two seasons.

In his year with Fisher, Starkel said he learned why the 13-year head coach is lauded for his offensive mind and work with quarterbacks, saying there is no coach in the country that is tougher on quarterbacks than Fisher.

“The advantages of his offense is that when you and Jimbo are on the same page about how to read a play and how your eye pattern is and you can see eye-to-eye on every single play, you get great quarterback play,” Starkel said. “That’s when you see Kellen in his third year ripping it out there, and he knows exactly where to go with the ball.”

The problem, Starkel says, is reaching that point.

At San Jose State, quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson had every quarterback on the roster draw up each play they were going to run in a given spring practice earlier in the day, Starkel said. After diagramming the play, they would write down every read the quarterback needed to make on that particular play. By the time the season rolled around, Starkel said he felt like the entire quarterback room and the coaching staff were on the same page for every play in the playbook, which gave the quarterbacks confidence on game day.

He found there to be a similar system in the two NFL mini camps he attended.

In his year under Fisher, Starkel said he was on his own trying to figure out play-specific progressions for different scenarios and against different defenses.

“Only [Fisher] knows how to properly execute the play,” Starkel said. “He has to communicate that perfectly well to you, or else you’re going to be disappointed, because you’re going to do the wrong thing. ... He wants you to go here, and you’re going here. ... Comparatively speaking, the NFL is very much this is our process for our play. They give you the blueprint of when we call this play, you start here and your progression is 1,2,3, or you start here on the boundary safety and work away from him. There is a process for every single play. Sometimes you might lose that process in Jimbo’s offense, because you just know he wants the ball to get out here, so I’m just going to get it out there, rather than go through the process of the play.”

Throughout spring practice in Fisher’s first year, Starkel said each day was a challenge.

“I didn’t know when it was coming, but I knew that I was going to be getting in a new car crash,” he said. “Eventually it started slowing down, and the car crash was happening at a slower speed, and I could react to a couple of new things, but I didn’t really know what was going on.”

But he picked up the offense well enough that by fall he said he felt he knew where to look on approximately 95% of the plays. On the other 5%, he ended up guessing.

“[Fisher] would sometimes just be like we’ve just got to see the space, or you’ve just got to see the field on this one,” Starkel said of that 5%. “It gets a little bit easier once you understand that, but it’s hard for someone to try and go in there and play their first semester in the offense. I’d say that’s pretty difficult.”

Haynes King, who has started the Aggies’ first two games this season, has three years of experience in Fisher’s system, playing behind Mond in 2020 before missing most of 2021 due to injury. He’s played in six games over his three years.

But after a loss to the Sun Belt Conference’s Appalachian State in which King threw for 97 yards, reports have surfaced that LSU transfer Max Johnson will get the start in Saturday’s matchup with No. 13 Miami at Kyle Field. Johnson has just two semesters of experience in Fisher’s system after playing in 19 games over his three seasons with the Tigers.

The Aggie’s third option at quarterback is true freshman Conner Weigman, who also has two semesters in Fisher’s system but is making the transition from high school to college.

Fisher said on Monday that his quarterbacks know exactly what they are doing in his system and that sometimes it’s a missed block or an poorly run route that can ruin a play. Fisher also said that he has simplified his playbook in the past to fit the knowledge and abilities of his quarterbacks.

“A lot of those decisions are very simple, and we constantly evaluate that stuff every day — when guys make decisions and how they are handing it in practice and what goes on in a game,” Fisher said. “That’s an ever-going thing that’s always done.”

Aggie wide receiver Ainias Smith said Fisher’s playbook is unique from what he knows of football offenses but it contains the keys to success.

“I would say this is a playbook that can definitely work for us,” Smith said. “It’s just a matter of everybody executing their job and everybody doing what’s right. When it comes to learning the playbook, I mean, that’s a challenge on its own, but if you really put your mind and dedication to it, then everything’s going to work.”

Starkel emphasized that the outcome of A&M’s current offense doesn’t hurt from a lack of work by both quarterbacks and Fisher.

“He rides his quarterbacks at practice every day like they’re playing for the national championship tomorrow,” Starkel said. “So it’s not a lack of effort by the quarterbacks or a lack of effort on Jimbo at coaching the quarterbacks. I simply think that if the quarterback play isn’t right, it’s just a little bit of a disconnect between what Jimbo is seeing and what the quarterbacks are understanding on the play. Once you get that aligned, that’s whenever I think you find real success in this offense.”