Former Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada transferring to Auburn; K Seth Small to enter NFL draft

Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada is transferring to Auburn.
Calzada and others announced his transfer in a social media post on Thursday.
Committed‼️ #WDE 🦅 pic.twitter.com/TCrNFTMCds— Zach Calzada (@ZachCalzada) January 6, 2022
BREAKING: Zach Calzada will transfer to AuburnThe 6’4 210 QB from Georgia threw for 2,185 yards and 17 TDs in his sophomore season at Texas A&M.More Here (FREE): https://t.co/hw6MsUKejK pic.twitter.com/qyfUGklUkI— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2022
Calzada started the last 10 games of the 2021 season for the Aggies (8-4) after redshirt freshman Haynes King suffered a season-ending leg injury. Calzada in his redshirt sophomore season completed 184 of 327 passes (56.3%) for 2,185 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He was at his best in a 41-38 victory over Alabama, completing 21 of 31 for 285 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. But he struggled in losses at Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU. He was 76-of-132 passing for only 765 yards in those games with four touchdowns and four interceptions for a quarterback rating of 108.49.
Calzada announced he’d enter the transfer portal on Dec. 13, leaving the Aggies without a healthy scholarship quarterback if they had played in the Gator Bowl, but A&M pulled out of the game because of injuries, opt-outs and COVID-19 issues.
A&M added two quarterbacks since the end of the season in LSU’s Max Johnson, who transferred, and Bridgeland High School’s Conner Weigman, a five-star signee in A&M's top-ranked 2022 recruiting class.
Calzada will be one of four quarterbacks at Auburn, joining former LSU quarterback T.J. Finley, redshirt freshman Dematrius Davis for North Shore and incoming freshman Holden Geriner who was the Atlanta Journal-Constitution AAAA offensive player of the year. Bo Nix, who threw for 7,251 yards and 39 TDs for the Tigers, transferred to Oregon for his final season.
Small declares for the NFL draft
Place-kicker Seth Small won’t return for a fifth senior season, announcing via social media he’ll enter the NFL draft. Small made 71 of 91 field goals in his career. He was 22 of 27 this past season, including a game-winner against Alabama on Oct. 9.